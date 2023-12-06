Secular groups have written letters to various high-ranking IDF commanders warning of a growing trend of religious infiltration at army bases.

Hiddush, the organization behind the letters, is committed to "the advancement of 'freedom of religion and conscience' and 'full social and political equality without distinction on the basis of religion', as promised in Israel’s Declaration of Independence."

They highlight various religious bodies that they claim have taken advantage of the war to preach and spread their religious views on base, oftentimes hiding behind raising morale and "strengthening the soldiers' spirits."

They specifically accuse Chabad and the religious Noam Party of entering bases and spreading religion on base.

Attorney Yifat Solel, vice president and legal advisor at Hiddush, wrote in the letter that "They arrive in areas where soldiers are staying—bases, abandoned kibbutzim, and parking lots—and take advantage of the fact that the soldiers are required by order to stay there, in order to present their religious doctrine and distribute religious preaching materials." President and Founder of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, is seen with IDF soliders; the Fellowship is heavily invested in supporting its lone soldiers (credit: COURTESY IFCJ)

A violation of rights

Hiddush argues that this is directly contrary to the orders of the General Staff and in violation of the rights and dignity of soldiers who find themselves as a captive audience while religious preaching contradicts their worldview and beliefs.

They highlight several incidents stretching from the start of the war until now.

"On October 24, members of the Noam Party entered the shelter in Kibbutz Adamit, which is used only by soldiers [which was after all its residents were evacuated and no civilians entered it], presented their religious teachings to the soldiers and distributed written propaganda material to them."

"A number of religious activists came to the artillery battalion in reserve, stationed in the Western Galilee, and distributed materials of the racist Rabbi Yitzhak Ginzburg."

"On November 13, Rabbi Yitzhak David Grossman entered the Air Force brigade headquarters, received free access to the most sensitive areas, took a microphone, and played his religious messages to all the brigade commanders. Among other things, he spoke about the extinction of Amalek in the context of the events of the period, etc. Publications on behalf of the rabbi indicate that he travels between various air force bases to spread his teachings and is given a free hand to do so."

According to Hiddush "the IDF is not allowed to allow religious elements to preach their doctrine to the soldiers and—even if the officers who open the gates of the bases or the assembly areas do so for the purpose of spiritual reinforcement—this does not justify or allow the compulsion of all soldiers to be exposed to religious preaching that contradicts their worldview and lifestyles."

Hiddush does say that should soldiers consent to religious preaching, it should be done in a separate area, and that "This should be done completely voluntarily and in separate halls or areas to which only those interested will be invited to attend."

They argue that allowing groups such as Noam into bases violates the rights of gay soldiers, due to the homophobic nature of the party. They also highlight that several of the groups campaign against conscription into the IDF.

The organizations are demanding that a refresher of the orders be sent to the soldiers to make sure that they are carried out in practice.