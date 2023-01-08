The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
These are the Israeli women on the 2022 'most beautiful faces' list

TC Candler compiled a list of the 100 most beautiful faces in the world this year. It is considered the most recognized and prestigious list of its kind.

By WALLA!
Published: JANUARY 8, 2023 17:01

Updated: JANUARY 8, 2023 17:09
Left to right: Gal Gadot, Eden Fines, Yael Shelbia (photo credit: JASON BELL, Wikimedia Commons)
Left to right: Gal Gadot, Eden Fines, Yael Shelbia
(photo credit: JASON BELL, Wikimedia Commons)

The world's most beautiful face of the year came from an unexpected place in 2022, with a Victoria's Secret model beating out members of the Hollywood elite for the crown.

Although it is undoubtedly a subjective title, content creators TC Candler have compiled a list of the 100 most beautiful faces in the world over the last year, a list which they have been publishing annually since 1990. This means that they have examined over 12 billion faces in just over two decades.

As a result, it is considered the most prestigious and recognized list of its kind, and this year, it featured three Israelis - Gal Gadot, Eden Pines, and 2020's first-place winner, Yael Shelbia.

This year, however, it was Victoria's Secret model, Jasmin Tookes who claimed the first spot on the list. The 31-year-old, named the "most beautiful face of 2022," by TC Candler and a panel of independent critics - beat out many of Hollywood's leading faces.

In 2015, Tookes joined the modeling team at Victoria's Secret and was awarded a contract with three million dollars just a year later, and was chosen to wear the brand's Fantasy Bra during their Paris fashion show. Tookes was the third black model to ever wear the famous bra.

The most beautiful face in the world for 2022 - Jasmine Tookes

The American model started her career at the age of 15, but is a household name in the fashion industry and has more than 6.6 million followers on Instagram alone (and counting). This is Tooke's seventh time on the list - but the first time she takes home the "crown".

Jasmine Tookes attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (credit: RODIN ECKENROTH/GETTY IMAGES)Jasmine Tookes attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (credit: RODIN ECKENROTH/GETTY IMAGES)

In topping off the list, Tookes, who recently announced she is pregnant with her first child, has outbid some of Hollywood's top names, including Wonder Woman star and Israel's sweetheart Gal Gadot, who has appeared on the list for the last nine years and who came 12th in 2022, up from 15th in 2021.

Also representing Israel on the list were Yael Shelbia, who reached seventh place in this year's list (compared to sixth place last year and first two years ago) and Eden Pines, who entered the list in 71st place (with a respectable increase from 97th place last year, when she appeared on it for the first time.

The actress Ana de Armas, who recently played Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, entered the list in 27th place, her ninth time on the distinguished list. Harry Potter star Emma Watson was ranked in 65th place for her 17th time on the list, while Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke came in 83rd place, marking her 12th time on the list.

Ariana Grande also stars (for the seventh time) in the list, residing in 85th place. Actress Margot Robbie came in 96th and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega came in 97th. The list also has some new arrivals such as the singer Dua Lipa who came in at number 56 and the star of Euphoria, Sidney Sweeney, who was ranked at number 60.



