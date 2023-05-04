Iranian President Raisi meets Palestinian groups in Damascus

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met with Palestinian groups in Damascus as part of his multi-day trip to Syria.

According to Iranian pro-government media, he met with “Palestinian resistance commanders” at the presidential palace in Syria. The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian and Iran’s ambassador to Syria attended the meeting, reports said.

Images online of the meeting show a room full of men in attendance. It was not immediately clear which groups attended the meeting. If the images of the meeting are authentic more than two dozen middle-aged men attended the meeting. The Iranian flag was positioned next to Raisi, but not the Syrian flag, even though the meeting happened in Syria.

Raisi visits important Shi'ite shrine in Damascus, praises Palestinian "resistance"

While Tasnim News in Iran reported Raisi's meeting in Syria, the pro-Iranian Al-Mayadeen also reported on the meeting of the “resistance” leaders with the Iranian president. According to that report, Raisi also visited the shrine of Sayyidah Zaynab, an important Shi’ite shrine in Damascus, and said that Palestinian “resistance” was standing against the “Zionist entity” in Palestine. He claimed that recent operations had “completely changed the situation," stressing that "the initiative today is in the hands of the mujahideen seeking to liberate Jerusalem and in the hands of the resisting people.”

The shrine of Sayyidah Zaynab was an important symbol during the early days of the Syrian civil war and Iranian IRGC members and Hezbollah members often frequented the shrine and its iconography became part of the myth of Iran’s role in Syria.

Syria's President Bashar Assad stands with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on May 3, 2023. (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iran has long backed Palestinian groups in Syria, particularly Palestinian Islamic Jihad. In February 2020, Reuters reported that airstrikes in Damascus killed two members of the group. Over the Passover holiday, the Liwa al-Quds Palestinian group in Syria fired rockets at Israel. In the past, Palestinian factions have met with the Iranian President and attended his events in Iran. These include Hamas and Islamic Jihad.