UAE positions itself for UN Security Council presidency

The United Arab Emirates is assuming the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for a month. According to The National in the UAE, the country will “host key events aimed at promoting peace in the Middle East.”

The presidency of the security council is a rotating one-month position for the 15 members of the council; of which 10 are non-permanent members. The UAE is holding a two-year position on the council. This comes amid several other developments in the UAE and the region that are important.

The UN's role comes as the UAE and the United States also completed an important exercise called Iron Union 19. This took place in the UAE and according to Abu Dhabi state media Major General Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, Commander of the UAE Land Forces, watched the joint UAE-US exercise.

“The joint exercise features military scenarios which aim to strengthen joint coordination and upgrade combat readiness. The exercise is part of the UAE Ministry of Defence's strategy to raise combat readiness and build tactical proficiency,” WAM Emirates News Agency said.

According to reports from the US Air Force, a C-17 Globemaster III flew an M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank to the region as part of the drill. It was not clear what other assets were sent by the US for the drill. The drill with the US is an important part of the relations between the UAE and the US. It is part of a larger footprint the US has in the region, including in Qatar, Kuwait and also US Central Command’s close ties to Israel that have developed over the years.

THE UNITED NATIONS Security Council holds a regular meeting on the situation in the Middle East, focusing on Israel in relation to the Palestinians. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

CENTCOM head general Michael ‘EriK’ Kurilla arrived in Israel this week for key meetings as well. UAE media also highlighted this visit, discussing Israel’s Firm Hand drill that is taking place this week. The UAE is keenly interested therefore in US-Israel ties and its own partnerships with Israel and the US.

At the same time, Iran has indicated it is hoping for increased ties with the UAE. Saudi Arabia, a key partner of the UAE, recently reconciled with Iran and that means Iran is making more moves in the Gulf. For instance, Iran hosted Oman’s sultan this week. There are reports that the US and Iran are still having talks about the nuclear issue. This ties into the reduction of tensions in the Gulf.

Iran’s Tasnim News, for instance, says that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has hailed the UAE as a reliable trade partner and said cooperation between the countries could benefit the region. “In a meeting with Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, held in Tehran on Tuesday, Amirabdollahian highlighted the Iranian administration’s policy of developing ties with the neighbors.” The Iranian regime media said that “the Emirati minister, for his part, highlighted the UAE’s determination to boost relations with Iran.”

This also comes as reports at Al-Ain media in the UAE say the country is seeking to boost support for what is called the “blue economy.” The blue economy relates to the oceans in the region and ties into fisheries and other economic aspects of the seas. This includes potentially the Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, the Red Sea and Eastern Mediterranean. Clearly, a reduction in tensions in the region enables countries to develop the “blue economy.”

UAE withdrew from US-led Combined Maritime Force

There are other factors involved as well. According to Reuters, the UAE withdrew from the US-led Combined Maritime Force, a 34-country task force headquartered in Bahrain. "As a result of our ongoing evaluation of effective security cooperation with all partners, two months ago, the UAE withdrew its participation in the Combined Maritime Forces," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement quoted by state news agency WAM.

According to Defense News, “CMF is a US-led naval partnership comprising 34 members, including Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. India, Djibouti, Kenya, and Oman are CMF partner nations. On average, there are six to eight vessels from contributing countries operating in support of the task force.”

The US also launched a new task force under the umbrella of the CMF on May 22. The new force will “train partner navies and improve operational capabilities to enhance maritime security in the Middle East. During a ceremony at US 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, leaders commissioned Combined Task Force (CTF) 154. The new staff is CMF’s fifth task force after standing up CTF 153 in April 2022 for maritime security in the Red Sea,” the US said.

“CTF 154 will lead multinational maritime training at locations across the Middle East, enabling more CMF partner-nations to participate in training opportunities without ships or aircraft, particularly during courses that are facilitated ashore.”

There is increased naval activity in the region, including by the US, UK, France, and also joint work with South Korea, Japan and Italy.