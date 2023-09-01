The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Unveil the mystery: Can you find the hidden bike in this picture?

An optical illusion posted on social media has captured the curiosity of many. Are you among the perceptive few who can uncover the hidden bike within this drawing?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 03:43

Updated: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 03:44
(photo credit: TIKTOK)
(photo credit: TIKTOK)

A captivating enigma recently surfaced on social media, urging online enthusiasts to uncover a well-concealed object within its intricate design. Are you up for the challenge?

Test your observation skills.

Within the artwork, an array of black and white geese come into view, densely clustered and in close proximity.

The originator of this puzzling content laid down a dare: "Can you pinpoint the hidden bike in this image within 20 seconds?"

The response to this challenge has been diverse, as netizens endeavor to detect the concealed item. Some confidently stated that spotting it was a breeze, while others voiced their frustration over their inability to pinpoint its location. 

"Unable to locate," expressed one participant. Another shared, "Took me a couple of minutes."

Take another glance before proceeding to unveil the solution.

Credit: TikTok

Were you successful in identifying the bike?

If not, fret not. The solution lies right before you.

Credit: TikTok


