Test your personality: The crying man or outstretched hand psychological test

TikTok sensation Mia Yelin shared an optical illusion, garnering 97.3K views.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 03:54
(photo credit: TIKTOK)
(photo credit: TIKTOK)

The optical illusion, presented by viral TikTok sensation @Mia_yilin with a follower count of 455.9K, has intrigued millions with its captivating play on perception. This particular illusion stands out among her many posts, which have amassed 10.2 million likes. On a black backdrop, a white hand stretches forth. However, keen observers have identified the silhouette of a man's face caught in a shout.

What was your initial perception?

According to the content's creator, multiple meanings lie within this visual enigma. Thus, a second look is encouraged.

"Recognizing the yelling man first signifies your penchant for deep contemplation. 'Self-reflection' isn't foreign to you; you comprehend your strengths and limitations. Now, embrace self-acceptance and kindness. Believe in your imperfections, for they make you exceptional," Yelin suggested.

Credit: TikTokCredit: TikTok

She further expounded that perceiving the outstretched white hand carries an entirely different implication.

"Navigating complex challenges with ease is your forte. You confront adversity head-on without hesitation. Conversely, when making simple decisions—like choosing dinner—you exhibit hesitancy, often prolonging the process. While this trait doesn't trouble you, those around you might occasionally find it slightly exasperating," Yelin concluded.



