The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

Former NASA astronaut Edgar Mitchell gained notoriety with the dissemination of various conspiracy theories since his return from the moon in 1971.

By WALLA! TECH
Published: JULY 9, 2023 01:52
POV of an alien abduction experience. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
POV of an alien abduction experience.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Are aliens the one who prevented humanity from descending into a nuclear war? At least that's what a former NASA astronaut claims. 

Edgar Mitchell, who was part of the Apollo 14 mission to the moon, gained notoriety with the dissemination of various conspiracy theories since his return from the moon in 1971.

Mitchell, the sixth man to set foot on the moon, was interviewed back in 2016, where he admitted to being convinced of the existence of aliens and extensively spoke about claims that aliens have visited Earth.

In that conversation with the Daily Mirror, he raised the astonishing claim that aliens were responsible for preventing a nuclear war between the United States and the Soviet Union during the peak tension of the Cold War.

Watch him talk about how aliens monitor us

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY) Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

During that conversation, Mitchell also discussed the White Sands missile testing facility in New Mexico. 

He said, "White Sands was a testing ground for atomic weapons and that's what the extraterrestrials were interested in. They wanted to know about our military capabilities. My conversations with people in the military and intelligence community showed that the extraterrestrials were attempting to keep us from going to war and help us achieve peace on Earth."

White Sands Missile Range is where the first atomic bomb was detonated in 1945 and Mitchell claimed that the officers there told him that aliens were disabling missiles that flew above the site.

As you can expect, these claims did not pass unnoticed. Nigel Watson, a UFO expert, said at the time to IFL Science, "In my view, it's just another case of UFO fantasies and speculations. Trying to get at the facts is like herding cats."

Nick Pope, a former senior official in the British Defense Ministry who investigated UFOs, also addressed Mitchell's claims.

"Edgar is a very respected individual and it was an honor to meet him. However, most of the information he has is second-hand and not experienced firsthand. While he had access to government and military documents, he doesn't reveal his sources, so we can't be entirely sure about what he says."

Why are they doing this? The Canadian Defense Minister has answers

This is not the first time allegations have been made that aliens neutralize nuclear weapons and show an interest in military bases. 

Bob Jacobs, a former US Air Force lieutenant, gave an interview to Larry King in 2008, where he claimed that during nuclear missile tests in the 1960s, a large object appeared in the sky, causing great confusion in the US military, which then instructed "never to speak of this incident again."

This claim was also echoed by Stephen Bassett, the founder of Paradigm Research Group, who has been trying for years to persuade the US government to investigate the disclose the "truth" about extraterrestrials and UFOs.

Watch Stephen Bassett talk about alien involvement in nuclear experiments

Bassett claimed that aliens neutralized human nuclear weapons to demonstrate how "useless" they are against their advanced technology.

When asked what motivates aliens to silence our nuclear weapons, Bassett argues that several eyewitnesses have observed aliens easily controlling our nuclear arsenal and added that it is not intended to threaten us, but merely to convey a message that these things are futile. 

He stated in an interview with the Daily Star, "They keep turning off our nuclear weapons time and time again, but it doesn't mean they are evil. The eyewitnesses who have witnessed this believe that it's not an act of hostility, but rather to convey that these things are useless against them, and it only contributes to humanity killing each other. So why not get rid of it? That's their interpretation."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
4

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
5

Jenin operation: IDF nabs hundreds of explosive devices from terror lab

Smoke rises as Israel began a major aerial and ground offensive in the West Bank city of Jenin, in one of its biggest military operation in the Palestinian territory in years. July 3, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by