Hours after the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip went into effect on Sunday night, Hamas and Islamic Jihad announced that they would not allow Israel to drive a wedge between the two groups.

Palestinian sources in the Gaza Strip, however, insisted on Monday that the already-tense relations between Hamas and Islamic Jihad have been further strained by the most recent round of fighting with Israel.

“Many Islamic Jihad supporters are disappointed and feel betrayed because Hamas did not join the fighting,” the sources said. “Senior Hamas and Islamic Jihad officials did not even talk to each other directly during the three days of the fighting. They were communicating only through external parties, especially Egypt and Qatar.”

Hamas has come under attack by other Palestinians for failing to join Islamic Jihad and other armed groups in firing rockets at Israel during the latest round of fighting, which began on Friday afternoon.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants gather at a mourning house for Palestinians who were killed during Israel-Gaza fighting, as a ceasefire holds, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Hamas’s critics accused it of throwing Islamic Jihad under the bus by not joining the fighting.

They claimed that Hamas, which has been ruling the Gaza Strip since 2007, did not want to engage in another major military confrontation with Israel out of fear of losing control over the coastal enclave.

Hamas, they added, is aware that the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are not ready for another war, especially in light of the heavy price they paid during last year’s Israel-Hamas fighting.

Other critics of Hamas claimed that its leaders were not really sorrowful to see their competitors in Islamic Jihad, the second largest armed group in the Gaza Strip, be dealt a severe blow as a result of the IDF’s military strikes.

In the past few years, reports in several Palestinian and Arab media outlets have referred to rising tensions between Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

According to the reports, Hamas is unhappy that Islamic Jihad is becoming a dominant and independent force in the Gaza Strip.

The tensions reached their peak last year after sources in the Gaza Strip revealed that members of Hamas’s armed wing, Izaddin al-Qassam, detained Islamic Jihad militiamen who were planning to launch rockets toward Israel.

Hamas, the sources said, was also worried about the growing cooperation between Islamic Jihad and other terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip, including those linked to the Fatah faction and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), as well as tiny Islamic State-inspired cells.

Leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad held a series of meetings in the past few months in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon as part of an attempt to ease the tensions and restore the military and civilian cooperation between the two sides.

The two groups are now claiming that one of Israel’s main goals behind the Breaking Dawn military offensive was to set them against each other.

They are saying that the talk in Israel about Hamas’s decision to sit on the fence during the fighting aims to “sow discord and division” among the Palestinians.

In keeping with this claim, the leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad are now boasting that they actually managed to thwart the alleged Israeli conspiracy to create dissension among the Palestinians.

That’s why it was important for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and other leaders of his group to call the families of the Islamic Jihad members who were killed during the fighting to offer their condolences.

The Hamas leaders also went to extreme lengths to emphasize the importance of maintaining a “unified front” in the battle against Israel and show that their relations with their Islamic Jihad “brothers” remain as strong as ever.

The assessment among Palestinians in the Gaza Strip is that Hamas has emerged as one of the winners from the Israel-Islamic Jihad confrontation. Hamas succeeded in presenting itself both as a mediator and a “responsible adult.”

Hamas has good reasons to feel confident

Unlike Islamic Jihad, it did not suffer any civilian or military losses as it was not targeted by Israel during the fighting. Hamas again managed to reassert its role as a major player in all matters related to the Gaza Strip. The Egyptians, Qataris and United Nations mediators dealt with the Hamas leaders as if they were the legitimate and sole rulers of the Gaza Strip. By staying away from the fighting, Hamas acted as the “responsible adult” that places the interests of its people above other considerations. Islamic Jihad’s ability to pose a real threat to Hamas’s rule over the Gaza Strip has suffered a setback in light of the elimination of a number of senior Islamic Jihad military commanders and the tremendous damage caused to its weapons arsenal. Hamas can now take credit for saving Islamic Jihad from being totally destroyed by Israel.

Hamas is now hoping to reap the fruits of its new role as the “responsible adult.” The ball, as far as Hamas is concerned, is in the Israeli court. Hamas is not going to recognize Israel, but the events of the past few days have again shown that its desire to stay in power remains a number-one priority.