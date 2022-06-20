The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
What are Naftali Bennett’s political options after he leaves PMO?

There are some in his inner circle who believe there is a strong chance that he will retire from politics, but other options exist.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 20, 2022 19:54
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett poses for a picture at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 26, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett poses for a picture at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 26, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Naftali Bennett’s political future does not look great.

After he steps down as prime minister next week, there are some in his inner circle who believe there is a strong chance that he will retire from politics – leave as a prime minister and sit on the sidelines, either to never return or to begin planning his return.

Another option would be to run at the head of Yamina. There are a number of unknowns though. On the one hand, if Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked – his longtime ally – ditches him for another party, it would be a potentially fatal blow and likely stop him from crossing the electoral threshold. Even if she stays with Bennett that remains questionable.

That leaves a third option: that he merges with another party.

The most likely is New Hope, led by Justice Gideon Sa’ar, which is also just barely crossing the threshold in current polls.

Gideon Sa'ar. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Gideon Sa'ar. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

While merging might sound appealing, it’s not so simple. Bennett and Sa’ar have not gotten along that great this past year in the government. On the other hand, both – according to polls – are barely crossing the electoral threshold. Together, they stand a chance.



