Law to protect domestic violence victims' jobs approved for first reading

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 7, 2020 15:55
The Committee for the Advancement of the Status of Women and Gender Equality on Monday held the first discussion of the Women's Labor Amendment Bill, which will restrict employers from dismissing employees for a period of at least 90 days if they are currently living in a battered women's shelter.
The bill was proposed by MK Karin Elharar of the Yesh Atid Party and MK Tamar Zandberg of the Meretz Party.
While the current iteration of the bill restricts employers for a 90-day period, Elharar and Zandberg have proposed doubling that number to 182 days, while the Committee's head, Oded Forer of Yisrael Beytenu, suggested that the treasury pay employers a partial salary to incentivize them to keep the employees on, and help lessen the pressure from their side.   


