The Jewish community would be held responsible for its "long history of anti-blackness" and role in the transatlantic slave trade, US politician Gregg Marcel Dixon stated on Tuesday, joining other politicians in their support of Kanye West following a series of political and social controversies, including an antisemitic rant on Sunday.

"The Jewish community will not get a pass on their long history of anti-blackness, from their role in slavery to anti-Black American hate, to their hatred towards black Jews. Let me be very clear about that," said Dixon in a tweet.

In subsequent tweets, Dixon clarified his statement was made in relation to the backlash rapper Kanye West received over his remarks about Jewish people. Dixon went on to attack Jewish comedian Sarah Silverman, who had condemned West, as an "ugly s**t" who "thought she could condemn a black man for 'antisemitism' while wearing blackface."

Dixon challenged Twitter to suspend his account for his comments.

It is unclear if when Dixon referred to black Jews he was echoing West's sentiment that "black people are actually Jew [sic] also."

Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020. (credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)

Some, like Epoch Times producer Karys Rhea, asserted that Dixon's reference to the Jewish role in the transatlantic slave trade was part of the continued proliferation of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan's claims that Jews played a disproportionate role in the historical crime.

Dixon lost his Democratic Party primary bid in South Carolina's 6th congressional district in June to James Clyburn. Dixon won 4.5% of the vote.

Support for Kanye West

NGO StopAntisemitism criticized Dixon, as well as Missouri Republican Party senatorial candidate Eric Schmitt for their support of West.

"Jew hatred exists in both political parties," said the NGO, sharing screenshots of Schmitt and Dixon's tweets. "Our message to both Republicans and Democrats - hold your party to a higher standard by condemning your own parties' bigotry, not just your opponents."

In the screenshot posted by StopAntisemitism, Schmitt reportedly said that "America needs a Kanye West and Kid Rock tour. Let's go!"

However, in the now-deleted tweet, it is unclear what positions of West's that Schmitt was supporting, and may have been made in reference to the other political and social beliefs the rapper expressed in an interview with Tucker Carlson last Thursday.

"Antisemitism must be condemned whenever and wherever it surfaces, not only when it fits one's political agenda," StopAntisemitism told The Jerusalem Post.

Kanye West goes "Death Con 3"

On Sunday, West tweeted "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] on Jewish people," likely incorrectly referring to a stage in the defense readiness condition of the United States military, or DEFCON. "You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone [who] opposes your agenda."

He also remarked, "Who do you think created cancel culture?"

West's comments have seen a chorus of condemnation, including from actors David Schwimmer and Jaime Lee Curtis.