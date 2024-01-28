Drone footage of the Israeli training drill held in the North, published January 27, 2024 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF held an increasing number of drills simulating warfare with Hezbollah in Israel's North over the weekend.

Paratrooper and combat engineering forces from the Israeli military carried out intensive training drills at the IDF's Northern Command, preparing troops for combat in densely populated urban areas, winter weather conditions, and in the northern terrain, as per the IDF.

The drills further combined tanks, combat engineering, infantry, and artillery forces.

IDF deputy commander: We are ready

"Despite the winter weather, the rain, the mud, and the fog, and after 113 days of defending the northern border, this week we carried out a series of difficult and complex exercises to strengthen the Brigade’s readiness," the deputy commander of the participating 226th Brigade was quoted as saying.

"The spirit of the commanders and soldiers is strong, professionalism is at a very high level and the troops are ready for anything. After this week, I can wholeheartedly say - we are ready."

Israeli forces simulating warfare with Hezbollah in Israel's North, January 27, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF intercepts suspicious target from Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah targets

The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted a suspicious aerial target on Saturday that was coming from Lebanon and approaching Israeli territory.

This was among numerous launches identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel earlier, to which the IDF fighter jets struck several Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon in response.

This included a military post and compound used by Hezbollah terrorists in the areas of Blida and Marwahin, with additional targets struck in Ayta ash Shab.

Hezbollah missile makes direct impact on resident's home, no casualties

All this happened shortly after last Friday night when an anti-tank missile launched from Lebanon hit one of the residents' houses in Moshav Avivim in northern Israel. There were no casualties in the incident.

"Once again, we had a restless weekend; buildings were damaged, and due to early preparation, thank God, no one was harmed," said Amit Super, Head of the Merom HaGalil Regional Council. "We demand that the government restore security to the north. We have time, we have patience, but we do not have the ability to return to the days in October when Hezbollah's Redwan Force was sitting a few meters from us. We will give the government all the support it will need to remove the threat on the northern border."