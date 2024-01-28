Israel-Hamas War: Israel preps for war with Hezbollah in Lebanon
PM Netanyahu: Next massacre 'a matter of time' if Israel fails to destroy Hamas • Israel prepares for intense warfare with Hezbollah in northern IDF drills
Majority of Gaza tunnels have not been destroyed - WSJ
After 114 days of war in Gaza, 80% of Hamas's terror tunnels have yet to be destroyed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.Go to the full article >>
Israel prepares for intense warfare with Hezbollah in northern IDF drills
Paratrooper and combat engineering forces from the Israeli military carried out intensive training drills at the IDF's Northern Command.
The IDF held an increasing number of drills simulating warfare with Hezbollah in Israel's North over the weekend.
Paratrooper and combat engineering forces from the Israeli military carried out intensive training drills at the IDF's Northern Command, preparing troops for combat in densely populated urban areas, winter weather conditions, and in the northern terrain, as per the IDF.
The drills further combined tanks, combat engineering, infantry, and artillery forces.
IDF deputy commander: We are ready
"Despite the winter weather, the rain, the mud, and the fog, and after 113 days of defending the northern border, this week we carried out a series of difficult and complex exercises to strengthen the Brigade’s readiness," the deputy commander of the participating 226th Brigade was quoted as saying.
"The spirit of the commanders and soldiers is strong, professionalism is at a very high level and the troops are ready for anything. After this week, I can wholeheartedly say - we are ready."
IDF intercepts suspicious target from Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah targets
The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted a suspicious aerial target on Saturday that was coming from Lebanon and approaching Israeli territory.
This was among numerous launches identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel earlier, to which the IDF fighter jets struck several Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon in response.
This included a military post and compound used by Hezbollah terrorists in the areas of Blida and Marwahin, with additional targets struck in Ayta ash Shab.
Hezbollah missile makes direct impact on resident's home, no casualties
All this happened shortly after last Friday night when an anti-tank missile launched from Lebanon hit one of the residents' houses in Moshav Avivim in northern Israel. There were no casualties in the incident.
"Once again, we had a restless weekend; buildings were damaged, and due to early preparation, thank God, no one was harmed," said Amit Super, Head of the Merom HaGalil Regional Council. "We demand that the government restore security to the north. We have time, we have patience, but we do not have the ability to return to the days in October when Hezbollah's Redwan Force was sitting a few meters from us. We will give the government all the support it will need to remove the threat on the northern border."Go to the full article >>
UNRWA chief 'shocked' after countries pause funding
The head of the UN Refugee Agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) said on Saturday that nine countries' decisions to suspend funding over allegations staff were involved in the October 7 attacks on Israel was shocking and urged them to reverse course.
"These decisions threaten our ongoing humanitarian work across the region, including and especially in the Gaza Strip," Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement.Go to the full article >>
Israel to grant citizenship to mother of IDF soldier who fell in Gaza
The mother of fallen IDF soldier Cydrick Garin will be given Israeli citizenship, Transportation Minister Miri Regev announced on Saturday.
"I spoke with Interior Minister Moshe Arbel regarding citizenship for the mother of Israel's hero - Major-General Cydrick Garin, who was killed in Gaza. Arbel assured me that the issue would be resolved. It is clear to us that whoever gave his life to the state, the least the state can do is grant citizenship to his mother. I will continue to accompany the family with what they need."
Garin was the son of immigrants from the Phillippines.Go to the full article >>
Israel informs Egypt it will send troops to Gaza's Rafah - report
This comes amid reports that the tense relationship between Israel and Egypt is on the verge of collapse following weeks of a 'deepening chill' amid the IDF's war on Hamas.
Israel informed Egypt on Saturday evening of its intention to send troops into Rafah and the Philadelphi Corridor, despite Egypt's firm opposition to such a decision, Maariv reported, citing Sky News Arabia.
According to the report, Egypt rejected the request.
Head of the State Information Services (SIS) Diaa Rashwan said earlier this week, “It must be strictly emphasized that any Israeli move in this direction will lead to a serious threat to Egyptian-Israeli relations.”
In response to a question about Qatar and Egypt, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday evening that "Relations with Egypt are ongoing and normal between the governments all the time. Each of us has interests; Egypt needs to say certain things. They take care of their interests, and we take care of ours."
Former IDF spokesman Avi Benyahu also hinted this week in his X account that the IDF may make its way further south, reaching Rafah, Maariv reported.
In the Arab media, news has spread according to the IDF demands that the soldiers on the Egyptian side clear the corridor for the IDF's arrival.
Israeli-Egyptian relations already tense
The Wall Street Journal also reported the same day as the Sky News report that the tense relationship between Israel and Egypt is on the verge of collapse following weeks of a 'deepening chill' amid the IDF's war on Hamas.
The report stated that Netanyahu had not spoken to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in weeks, with the latter refusing to take calls from the prime minister, and said that Cairo is "convinced" of a secret Israeli plan to expel the Palestinians from the Strip to the Sinai Peninsula.Go to the full article >>
Yemen's Houthis claim 10 attacks on Israel, 20 on ships in four months
The new data from the Houthis, in which they brag about all their attacks, illustrate the group is not deterred.
The Iranian-backed Houthis claim they have targeted Israel ten times since early October, and they have targeted 20 ships in the Red Sea, the militant organization's media channel Al-Masirah reported on Saturday.
This came hours after the Houthis attacked the M/V Marlin Luanda ship with an anti-ship ballistic missile. They also targeted the USS Carney - a US naval warship - which intercepted the attack. US Central Command also said they struck an anti-ship missile that the Houthis were preparing to launch.
The new data from the Houthis, in which they brag about all their attacks, illustrate the group is not deterred. The Houthis also claim they have launched new attacks on US and UK ships. They call this “direct engagement” and suggest they are escalating attacks.
The US and UK have carried out multiple airstrikes on the Houthis over the last month to try to stop their attacks on shipping. An attack on Friday caused a fire on a ship which also illustrates how dangerous the Houthis have become.
The new data from the Houthis include claims they targeted Eilat, which they call “Umm Rashrash” ten times. They claim these attacks began on October 31 and continued through December 26. For instance, on December 26, they claim, “Umm al-Rashrash was destroyed with drones, in a double operation by the Yemeni armed forces, during which they were able to destroy Umm al-Rashrash in the Israeli entity with drones and targeting the ship (MSC United) with a naval missile in support of the Palestinian people,” the Houthis claim. There is no evidence of the level of destruction and “successes” that they claim.
After the attacks on Israel, some of which were intercepted by US warships and others of which were intercepted by Israeli air defenses, the Houthis claim that they began to shift their target to commercial ships. They also note that the US announced Prosperity Guardian, a task force designed to protect ships in the Red Sea.
Shifting shipping methods around Africa
The Houthi attacks have resulted in many companies shifting their shipping methods around the Horn of Africa rather than risk the Red Sea.
“From November 19, 2023, until January 27, 2024, the Yemeni armed forces carried out 16 naval operations, targeting 20 ships, including three ships owned by the Israeli entity, 6 American ships that included a warship, a British oil ship, and 10 ships that were heading to the occupied Palestinian ports," the Houthis claim. "In addition, several ships changed their course in response to warnings and calls from the Yemeni Navy.”
The latest claims illustrate that the Iranian-backed group is not deterred, has increased its attacks, and continues to escalate attacks on shipping. The Houthis also clearly indicate they have shifted their attacks from focusing on Israel and what they claim are Israel-linked ships to targeting the US Navy and other ships.Go to the full article >>
Military rule over Gaza will also take care of civilian issues, Smotrich says
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Saturday, "There will be a military government in Gaza that will also be responsible for civilian issues," Maariv quoted him as saying.
This is a developing story.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: UK proposes 'five-point plan' for peace in Gaza - report
The UK's "five-point plan" proposes to establish a "political horizon" for the establishment of a Palestinian state and the formation of a Palestinian government.
The United Kingdom has issued a proposition of a five-point plan that they believe will end the war between Israel and Hamas, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron discussed this initiative with Israeli and Palestinian leaders while he was touring the region this week, the report said. Cameron called for an "immediate pause in hostilities."
The halt in the fighting would eventually lead to the release of the hostages in Gaza and then negotiate the permanent ceasefire, a UK official said, who also said, “What we’re trying to do is cement the idea that when you get this pause, you’ve got to work hard to turn it into a lasting ceasefire and to really focus on the realistic and achievable things that could actually make a ceasefire permanent and sustainable.
“I think there is a growing consensus in the international community that a hostage deal and a pause are the keys for unlocking the chance of a permanent ceasefire,” the official continued. “And that you have to have a much clearer political horizon for a Palestinian state: a new Palestinian government for the West Bank and Gaza, and that Hamas must never again be able to attack Israel.”
Establishing a "political horizon"
The UK's "five-point plan" proposes to establish a "political horizon" for the establishment of a Palestinian state and the formation of a Palestinian government that would govern the West Bank and Gaza Strip after the war, the Times reported. However, the plan notes that Hamas would be required to release the hostages and stop attacks against Israel for it to work. This includes expelling Hamas's leaders from the Gaza Strip - most notably Yahya Sinwar, who orchestrated the October 7 massacre.
The plan has already been shared by the UK with Arab, US, and European governments, the Times noted.
However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out any moves toward the creation of a Palestinian state or working with the Palestinian Authority, as well as rejected any permanent ceasefire as part of a hostage deal.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 136 hostages remain in Gaza, IDF says