IDF unveils Rafah evacuation and humanitarian aid plan to war cabinet

The IDF announced that five soldiers have been seriously wounded during fighting in the Gaza Strip, on Monday.
According to the announcement, the wounded consist of one soldier and one officer from the Paratrooper brigade, one solider from the Yahalom unit, and two soldiers from the 601st Battalion.
This is a developing story.
IDF presents Rafah military operation and evacuation plan to war cabinet
In addition, the cabinet approved a plan late Sunday night to provide "humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip in a manner that will prevent the looting that has occurred in the northern Strip.
The IDF presented to the War Cabinet its plan to both evacuate Palestinian civilians from Rafah and to militarily destroy some of the last Hamas battalions in the area of Gaza near the Egyptian border.
In addition, the cabinet approved a plan late Sunday night to provide “humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip in a manner that will prevent the looting that has occurred in the northern Strip and other areas,” according to the Prime Minister’s Office.
Earlier in the day Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with CBS’s "Face the Nation" about the importance of a Rafah operation in ensuring an IDF victory over Hamas.
“We’re not going to give it up,” Netanyahu said.
“Once we begin the Rafah operation, the intense phase of the fighting is weeks away from completion, not months, weeks away from completion,” Netanyahu said, as he indicated that the Israel-Hamas war could be wrapped up this spring.
“We’ve already destroyed 18 of the 24 Hamas terrorist battalions, and four of them are concentrated in Rafah. We can’t leave the last Hamas stronghold without taking care of it, obviously, we have to do it,” Netanyahu said as he defended the pending operation which has drawn worldwide condemnation even before it has begun.
Concern is high for the fate of over 1.3 million Palestinians in that area, many of whom fled there to escape IDF bombing in the north of Gaza.
Hostage deal will delay, not stop, Rafah operation
Netanyahu spoke as Israel has expressed cautious optimism about the possibility of a deal for the release of the remaining 134 hostages out of the 253 Hamas seized during its massacre in southern Israel on October 7, which sparked the Gaza war.
Those involved in the negotiations for a deal have used the pending Rafah military operation as a pressure lever to sway Hamas to make a deal before the Ramadan holiday, which begins on March 10.
Netanyahu confirmed to CBS that a deal would delay the operation. “If we have a deal, it’ll be delayed somewhat. But it’ll happen,” Netanyahu said. He stressed, however, that “If we don’t have a deal, we’ll do it anyway. It has to be done. Because total victory is our goal, and total victory is within reach. Not months away, weeks away once we begin the operation.”
He spoke with the US network after CIA Director William Burns held a meeting in Paris on Friday night, that included high-level officials from Israel and the two countries mediating the deal: Egypt and Qatar.
Those participating in the meeting included Mossad chief David Barnea, Shin Bet director Ronen Bar, Hostage Affairs Coordinator Nitzan Alon, the head of IDF Strategic Affairs Division Oren Sefer, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed al-Thani and Egyptian Intelligence chief Major General Abbas Kamel.
A lower-level Israeli delegation is expected to head to Qatar this week to continue the talks. Egyptian security sources said there would be more talks this week in Doha, with mediators shuttling between Hamas and Israeli delegates, and a follow-up round in Cairo. There was no immediate confirmation of that from Israel, Hamas, or Qatar.
Hamas has in the past insisted that a deal could only occur if Israel agreed to a permanent ceasefire and to withdraw the IDF from Gaza. Israel has rejected both demands.
It’s widely understood that any deal would involve a pause to the war and the release of Palestinian security prisoners, including terrorists with “blood on their hands.”
Reports have circulated throughout about details of the deal, for which the two sides have yet to agree. According to Kan News, Israel has asked for a list of those hostages who are still alive as a trust-building measure to help the sides reach an agreement. Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu wants those terrorists responsible for killing Israelis, who would be freed during the deal, to be exiled to Qatar, which is already home to the top Hamas leaders abroad. According to Channel 12, the Israeli delegation to the Doha talks has a limited mandate.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party) told the 21st Jerusalem Conference that he was opposed to “making a deal with the devil.” He had supported the previous deal in November that saw the exchange of a female hostage or a child, for three Palestinian security prisoners that were either female or minors. Smotrich noted that Israel had been asked to pay a higher price for this second deal when due to its military success in Gaza, it should be looking at lower terms.
“I am against a deal where the keys [demands] are larger, the truce is longer. It makes no sense,” Smotrich stated.
In his interview with CBS, Netanyahu said that Israel wants to free the captives and has “already brought half of them back” and was working with the US for the release of the rest.
“I can’t tell you if we’ll have” a deal, Netanyahu stated, as he blamed Hamas for the protracted talks.
“If Hamas goes down from its delusional claims and … can bring them down to earth, then we’ll have the progress that we all want. “
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed to CNN that Israel, Egypt, and Qatar had come to an understanding in Paris about the “basic contours of a hostage deal for a temporary ceasefire.”
There will now “be indirect discussions by Qatar and Egypt with Hamas because ultimately they will have to agree to release the hostages. That work is underway. And we hope that in the coming days, we can drive to a point where there is a firm and final agreement.”
With respect to the Rafah operation, Sullivan stressed to NBC’s "Meet the Press" the importance of the war cabinet’s passage of a viable plan for the evacuation of Palestinian civilians, noting that this was the only way to secure US support.
“We’ve been clear that we do not believe that a major military operation should proceed in Rafah unless there is a clear and executable plan to protect those civilians, to get them to safety and to feed, clothe and house them. And we have not seen a plan like that,” Sullivan said.
Netanyahu told CBS that Israel had already done more than any other nation would to preserve civilian life during its military operation to destroy Hamas. He spoke as Israel has defended itself against charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice due to the high fatality count in Gaza.
Hamas has asserted that close to 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, of whom Israel has claimed that some 11,00 combatants have been killed.
The war itself was sparked by the Hamas-led October 7 massacre in which over 1,200 people were killed in Israel.
Netanyahu said, “This war has been forced upon us by a cynical enemy that not only targets our civilians, has raped, beheaded, burnt babies alive, killed children in front of their parents and parents in front of their children. This enemy not only targets civilians but hides behind civilians.”
If America had suffered a similar attack, Netanyahu stated, “You’d be doing a hell of a lot more” by way of a military response.
“Israel has gone to extraordinary lengths, calling up people, civilians, Palestinians in Gaza, telling them leave your home, sending pamphlets, we have done that effort, Hamas tries to keep them at gunpoint, we’ll clear them out of harm’s way, we’ll complete the job and achieve total victory, which is necessary to give a secure future for Israel, a better future for Gaza, a better future for the Middle East, and a setback for the Iran terror axis.
"That's in all our interests. It's in America's interest too," Netanyahu concluded.
Houthi official offers to trade stolen British ship for aid to Gaza
Senior Houthi leader Mohammad Ali al-Houthi offered to return a British-owned cargo ship abandoned due to damage in exchange for more aid being sent to Gaza, in an X post on Sunday.
The ship was abandoned last week after being struck by a Houthi missile, NBC News reported.
“The sunken British ship could be towed in exchange for bringing relief trucks into Gaza. This is an offer that can be studied,” al-Houthi wrote.
بالامكان أن تسحب السفينة البريطانية الغارقة مقابل إدخال شاحنات للاغاثة إلى غزة— محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) February 24, 2024
هذا عرض قابل للدراسة
The captured ship has created several environmental concerns, as it is now leaking oil off Yemen's coast.
Inside the pressure cooker: Terrorists eliminated in standoff with IDF
The battle dragged into a prolonged siege on the structure before the troops managed to eliminate the embedded terrorists.
In one of numerous engagements with terrorists in western Khan Yunis, fighters of the Egoz Unit of the Commando Brigade employed what the military dubbed the “pressure cooker” procedure to eliminate a squad of entrenched terrorists, the IDF reported on Sunday.
The terrorists had previously taken up a defended position inside a building being used as Hamas infrastructure and fired at IDF troops.
The following battle dragged into a prolonged siege on the structure before the troops managed to eliminate the embedded terrorists, the IDF added.
A stockpile of weapons found at the site
After the terrorists were defeated, the Egoz Unit troops searched the premises.
The IDF personnel subsequently discovered many weapons, including Kalashnikovs, grenades, and ammunition.
In another encounter, employing a drone, Egoz Unit troops identified an additional two terrorists who had barricaded themselves inside a house in the area.
The troops advanced on the terrorist's position and threw grenades at them, eliminating them. Following the defeat of the entrenched Palestinian combatants, the Israeli forces searched the house. The IDF did not specify if anything of interest was found inside the structure.
'Hezbollah is escalating': Israeli mayor warns northern Israelis
Avichai Stern warned residents to "not take any excess risk. For anyone still in the city, this is the time to make a phone call and leave."
The mayor of Kiryat Shmona warned all residents who were still in the northernmost Israeli city to leave immediately, as Hezbollah is escalating its operations along Israel's northern border.
In a recorded message, Avichai Stern warned residents to "not take any excess risk. For anyone still in the city, this is the time to make a phone call and leave.
"Another day of massive fire with three rockets fired at our city," Stern said. "To our delight, all rocket launches toward our city only resulted in landings in open fields."
ראש העיר מקרית שמונה, אביחי שטרן:— miri barbi 64,000🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🟢 (@MiriBarbi) February 25, 2024
״אני קורא לתושבים שנשארו בעיר לעזוב עוד היום את העיר.."
הישמרו מאוד לנפשותיכם pic.twitter.com/z2MbEWQJME
Terror cell exits Hezbollah compound, eliminated in airstrike
Israeli fighter jets targeted and eliminated a Hezbollah terror cell in the area of Blida in southern Lebanon shortly after the cell exited a military compound, the IDF said on Sunday.
Two other military compounds in the area were also targeted.
Earlier, the IDF's Aerial Defense Array brought down a suspicious aerial target after it had penetrated into Israeli airspace over the Upper Galilee from Lebanon, the military added,
Additionally, over the past hours, Israel identified launches coming from Lebanon that were directed toward the areas of Margaliot, Har Dov, Kiryat Shmona, Menara, and Malkiya in Israel's north. The IDF responded by striking the sources of rocket fire.
WATCH: Police chase down, arrest illegal residents after series of break-ins
Border Police detectives arrested three suspects on Route 6, illegal residents, who had broken into and robbed homes and businesses in Israel's north, the Israel Police stated on Sunday with an accompanying video of the arrest.
Detectives additionally arrested another suspect for assisting the squad of burglars.
Arrested terrorist escapes, attacks IDF soldiers before being shot
The terrorist, armed with plastic handcuffs, began to attack an IDF soldier as well as a female soldier from the military police.
It was reported that a terrorist who was arrested overnight in the Gaza Strip attempted to attack Israeli security forces while they were transferring him for interrogation in Israeli territory.
The terrorist, bound by plastic handcuffs, began to attack an IDF soldier as well as a female soldier from the military police as they tried to re-handcuff him with metal handcuffs after the initial interrogation.
The combat unit present at the scene opened fire and eliminated the terrorist.
The incident is under review
According to military sources, the incident is under investigation. Further, procedures regarding the arrest of terrorists in Palestinian territory and their subsequent transfer to the military police in Israeli territory are under review.
"A terrorist who was arrested during operational activity in the Gaza Strip attempted to attack an IDF soldier while being transferred to Israeli territory," the IDF stated. "The combat team accompanying the detainee engaged him, opened fire, and killed the terrorist. There are no casualties to our forces. The circumstances of the case are under investigation."
Bezalel Smotrich says he'll vote against new Gaza hostage deal outline
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich will oppose any hostage deal agreed upon under the new reported outline, he told a conference in Jerusalem on Sunday afternoon, as per Israeli media.
"The negotiations are being conducted in a ridiculous manner," he was quoted by N12 as saying. "I will vote against any deal with the current outline as it was reported."
War cabinet minister Benny Gantz, speaking during a visit to Israel's northern front, stressed that the government is pushing to advance the outline of a deal to bring hostages home as fighting in Gaza continues.
"The road is still long," Gantz said in a recorded address. "My message to the Israeli public is - we do not stop until they are brought home. We will not stop fighting until our hostages return.
"And," the National Unity head added, "we do not end the battle until all residents are returned safely to their homes and the threat of Hamas on Israelis' security is removed.
White House: Israel, mediators agree on 'basic contours' of hostage deal
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Sunday said it was not clear yet whether a hostage deal would materialize from ongoing talks.
The United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Israel have come to an understanding of the "basic contours" of a hostage deal for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday.
The deal is still under negotiation, said Sullivan, who added there would have to be indirect discussions by Qatar and Egypt with Hamas.
Prime Minister Netanyahu on Sunday said it was not clear yet whether a hostage deal would materialize from ongoing talks, declining to discuss specifics but saying the Islamist terrorist group Hamas needed to "come down to a reasonable situation."
IDF operations in Gaza
Netanyahu, speaking in an interview with CBS News, added he was meeting with staff later on Sunday to review a dual military plan that included the evacuation of Palestinian civilians in Gaza and an operation to destroy remaining Hamas battalions.
"If we have a deal, it will be delayed somewhat, but it will happen. If we don't have a deal, we'll do it anyway," he told CBS.
US President Joe Biden has not been briefed on Israel's plan for military operations in Rafah but believes civilian life must be protected, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday in an interview on NBC's Meet the Press program.
"We do not believe that an operation, a major military operation, should proceed in Rafah unless there is a clear and executable plan to protect those civilians, to get them to safety and to feed, clothe and house them," Sullivan said.
Israeli soldier held captive in Gaza murdered, IDF confirms
The Israeli military additionally confirmed the names of a company commander and two other soldiers who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip.
Sgt. Oz Daniel, a 19-year-old IDF soldier captured and taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, died in Gaza captivity, the IDF confirmed on Sunday.
According to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, Daniel, whose body is still being held by Hamas in Gaza, was initially kidnapped along with the rest of his tank crew.
The Israeli military on Sunday additionally confirmed the names of two other soldiers who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
Staff-Sgt. Narya Belete, 21, of Shavei Shomron, a soldier in the Givati reconnaissance unit, was killed in combat in southern Gaza.
Later, the IDF published the name of Staff-Sgt. Eli Zrihen, 20, from Jerusalem. Also of the Givati reconnaissance unit, he also fell in southern Gaza.
On Saturday evening, the IDF announced the death of Major Eyal Shuminov, a 24-year-old company commander in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade.
Daniel always "made everyone laugh"
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum released a statement on Daniel, noting the fallen soldier's love for life, "sense of humor, and a giant smile."
"We share in the heavy sorrow of the Daniel family and send our condolences to his parents, Mirav and Amir, and his twin sister, Hadar," the forum stated.
The statement also noted that Daniel was a skilled guitar player who loved the rock band Guns N' Roses.
"He was surrounded by many friends and was always the one who made everyone laugh," the forum added. "His friends recount that it was impossible to ignore the moral person he was."
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 33 of which killed in captivity, IDF says