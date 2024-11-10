Qatar to pull out of mediation role for hostage deal, protests mark over 400 days of war
US, Britain launch raids on Yemeni capital • IDF troops find a ready-for-launch missile system in Lebanon
Demonstrators hold protests across Israel to mark 400 days of war
Five protesters have been arrested overall in Saturday night demonstrations.
Protesters across Israel took to the streets on Saturday night, demanding the government accept a hostage deal on what marks 400 days since the October 7 Hamas attacks.
Thousands demonstrated across Tel Aviv, as well as hundreds in Jerusalem, which saw three protesters arrested near the Prime Minister’s Residence.
101 חטופים בשבי חמאס כבר 400 יום | אלפים מפגינים בכיכר החטופים ומול שער בגין, מאות בירושלים; הפגנות גם בחיפה, באר שבע, אילת, הוד השרון, צומת שער הנגב, קריית גת ויישובים נוספים@galdjerassi @ShaniRami @ShaIsrael2 pic.twitter.com/QWYZUj5rjh— גלצ (@GLZRadio) November 9, 2024
US, Britain launch raids on Yemeni capital Sana'a, Amran governorate, Al Masirah TV says
The United States and Britain launched raids on Yemeni capital Sana'a, the Amran governorate and other areas, Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthi movement, and residents said.
Israel weighs possibility of ceasefire in North to avert UN Security Council decision - report
Israel has allegedly been weighing the possibility of a time-limited ceasefire at Israel's northern border with Lebanon to avert a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) decision against Israel, according to a Saturday N12 News report.
The report noted that the details of the agreement are currently unknown. According to Israeli assessments, the UNSC may call to halt Israel's fighting in Gaza or impose restrictions on Israel, the report added.
IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee condemns soldiers burning Lebanese flag
IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee condemned on Saturday footage of Israeli soldiers burning a Lebanese flag amid operations against Hezbollah on X/Twitter.
"Since the beginning of the war on Hezbollah, we have said it clearly: Our war is not against the Lebanese people, but against those who violate Lebanon’s land, burn its sovereignty, and desecrate its symbols," Adraee wrote on X in Arabic. "Our war is against the terrorist Hezbollah, which has never been Lebanese in doctrine, ideology, or identity.
#هام منذ بدء الحرب على حزب الله، قلناها بوضوح: حربنا ليست ضد الشعب اللبناني، بل ضد من ينتهك أرض لبنان، ويحرق سيادته، ويدنس رموزه.— افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 9, 2024
حربنا ضد حزب الله الإرهابي، الذي لم يكن يومًا لبنانيًا لا في العقيدة، ولا الفكر، ولا الهوية. ومن هنا، نعتبر قيام بعض الجنود على حرق العلم اللبناني في… pic.twitter.com/A1KtAcyOcn
"Therefore, we consider the burning of the Lebanese flag by some soldiers in southern Lebanon to be an act that violates instructions, is unbecoming of the values of the IDF, and is not in line with the objectives of our military activities in Lebanon," he continued. "We are committed to ensuring that our operations are focused on targeting terrorist elements alone, without harming innocent Lebanese citizens."
He also noted his lack of surprise that Hezbollah-affiliated "mouthpieces," he described, are "exploiting the incident in an attempt to divert attention from a clear fact: Hezbollah is the one that does not respect the Lebanese flag."Go to the full article >>
Israel's PMO allowed employees to view classified docs, security cameras reveal - report
The ongoing scandal has rocked Netanyahu’s office, with accusations of security mismanagement and deliberate manipulation of sensitive information.
Various employees of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) were allegedly allowed to view sensitive documents during the war, KAN News reported on Saturday.
The ongoing scandal from earlier this month has rocked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office with accusations of security mismanagement and deliberate manipulation of sensitive information.
IDF troops find a ready-for-launch missile system in Lebanon
In a raid on a weapons stockpile in southern Lebanon, the IDF discovered a missile system aimed at the Galilee.
The IDF discovered a mobile missile system aimed at the Galilee Panhandle during raids in southern Lebanon this past week.
The ready-for-launch missile system containing 24 rockets was discovered connected to a civilian structure in southern Lebanon by IDF Brigade 769 under the 91st Division. It was brought back to Israel, along with other pieces from a weapons stockpile concealed in the nearby forest.
Doha suspends mediation efforts until Israel, Hamas serious about hostage talks
A senior Biden administration official told 'The Jerusalem Post' that the US will pursue several initiatives to ensure the release of the hostages.
Doha on Saturday suspended its mediation efforts to secure a Gaza hostage deal until such time as Israel and Hamas are serious about ending the war.
"Qatar notified the parties ten days ago during the last attempts to reach an agreement, that it would stall its efforts to mediate between Hamas and Israel if an agreement was not reached in that round," the country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said in a statement posted on the Qatari News Agency website.
IDF kills terrorist in West Bank counterterrorism operation
The IDF troops also located and confiscated ‘Carlo’ type weapons, ammunition, and combat equipment, which have been transferred for further handling.
IDF soldiers killed a terrorist who opened fire at them during a counter-terrorism operation conducted Saturday during the day in the Aqaba area in the West Bank, north of the West Bank city of Tubas, where Duvdevan reservists, the Maglan unit, fighters from the 636 Battalion, and additional forces operated, the IDF reported Saturday evening.
Troops also arrested a wanted suspect and interrogated other suspects.
Israel at war: What you need to know
Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
101 hostages remain in Gaza
48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says