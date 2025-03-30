IDF announces it recovered some remains of murdered hostage, Hamas releases video of Elkana Bohbot
Hostage families rally in support of deal as reports indicate progress in negotiations • IDF targets Hamas infrastructure in Gaza
Hamas agrees to ceasefire proposal it received from mediators, group's chief says
Security sources told Reuters on Thursday that Egypt had received positive indications from Israel over a new ceasefire proposal that would include a transitional phase.
Hamas has agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal it received two days ago from mediators Egypt and Qatar, the Palestinian group's chief said on Saturday.Go to the full article >>
Israel conveys counter-proposal to Gaza deal mediators amid reports of Hamas agreeing to proposal
Hamas reportedly agreed to release five hostages in exchange for renewing the ceasefire in Gaza.
Israel has conveyed its counter-offer to the Gaza deal mediators in full coordination with the US, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement Saturday evening, following reports that Hamas agreed to the Egyptian proposal to release five live hostages.Go to the full article >>
'Deliver my screams': Hamas publishes video of Elkana Bohbot begging for release
The 35-year-old, who has spent over a year in Hamas captivity, suffers from asthma.
Hamas on Saturday released footage of hostage Elkana Bohbot amid reports of a potential ceasefire-hostage deal.Go to the full article >>
IDF locates some remains of murdered hostage Meny Godard
In February 2024, Kibbutz Be’eri announced that Godard had been murdered on October 7, and his body was taken by terrorists into Gaza.
The IDF located some of the remains of hostage Meny Godard, 73, who had been kidnapped from Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7, 2023, by Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists, the military announced Saturday evening.Go to the full article >>
Important facts
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.