Israel strikes Syria; IDF expands operations in Gaza
Israel carries out strikes on two Syrian cities • US, Israel near deal on aid delivery to Gaza • IDF to widely expand Gaza operations
IDF to widely expand Gaza operations, call up several reserve brigades
Several IDF reserve brigades will be mobilized and the 8th Infantry Division will be deployed.
The security cabinet agreed on Friday night to expand operations in Gaza.
Israel is currently not planning a full-scale maneuver in hopes of securing another hostage deal to see the 59 captives returned home. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier in the week that it is currently believed that fewer than 24, less than half the number of hostages being held, are still alive.
Israel carries out strikes on two Syrian cities
Israel's repeated strikes on Syria act as a warning to the new Islamist rulers in Damascus, which Israel views as a potential threat on its border.
Israeli strikes targeted the vicinity of Syria's Damascus countryside and Hama late on Friday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Friday, without providing further details.
The IDF later confirmed it had struck a military site, anti-aircraft cannons, and surface-to-air missile infrastructure in Syria.
The IDF later confirmed it had struck a military site, anti-aircraft cannons, and surface-to-air missile infrastructure in Syria.

The IDF has previously said it targeted Syria's military infrastructure, including headquarters and sites containing weapons and equipment, since mainly Sunni Muslim Islamist fighters toppled President Bashar al-Assad in December.
'Hamas can be defeated in few weeks,' former Israeli Ground Forces Commander says
He argues that prolonged conflict will only undermine Israel’s strategic goals and that a defined end to the war is critical for the nation’s future.
"Hamas can be defeated in a few weeks," former Israeli Ground Forces Commander, Major General (Res.) Yiftach Ron-Tal said, advocating for a clear military timetable to bring the conflict to a close in the final stages of the war.
Over the past year and a half, Ron-Tal has met several times with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. These meetings were brief, taking place during the height of the war, when Ron-Tal shared his security views with Netanyahu.Go to the full article >>
US, Israel near deal on aid delivery to Gaza without Hamas interference - report
Operations into this new aid delivery initiative would be led by an internationally governed foundation.
The United States, Israel and representatives of a new international foundation are close to an agreement on how to resume the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza without it being controlled by Hamas, Axios reported on Friday, citing two Israeli officials and one US source.
The report cited Israeli officials saying that this new system of aid delivery will weaken the terrorist organization because the aid delivery will "deny it the revenue and decrease the population's dependence on the group."
Operations into this new aid delivery initiative would be led by an internationally governed foundation, led by humanitarians. Some compounds would be built inside Gaza and civilians would be able to go there once per week for an aid package sufficient for that week per one family, Axios cited Israeli officials as saying.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.