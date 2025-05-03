Israel strikes Syria; IDF expands operations in Gaza

IDF operating in the Gaza Strip, published April 22, 2025. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The security cabinet agreed on Friday night to expand operations in Gaza.

Several IDF reserve brigades will be mobilized and the 8th Infantry Division will be deployed.

Israel is currently not planning a full-scale maneuver in hopes of securing another hostage deal to see the 59 captives returned home. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier in the week that it is currently believed that fewer than 24, less than half the number of hostages being held, are still alive.