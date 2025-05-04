Netanyahu slams Qatar, IDF mobilizes thousands of reservists
Explosion reportedly heard at power plant in Karaj, Iran • Hamas publishes hostage video
Hamas publishes propaganda video showing sign of life from hostage Maxim Herkin
Herkin immigrated to Israel from Ukraine with his mother, Tala—a single mother—and his younger brother, 11-year-old Peter.
Hamas released a propaganda video on Saturday that shows signs of life of hostage Maxim Herkin, an Israeli-Russian citizen abducted from the Nova music festival on October 7.Go to the full article >>
IDF calls up tens of thousands of reservists for increased pressure on Gaza
Despite the scale of orders sent out, the numbers will still be far below those that went out in October 2023.
The IDF is sending out call-up orders for tens of thousands of reservists starting Sunday, on the road toward widening the Gaza invasion.
Also, the military said that the expansion would be in stages, signaling that it could take days or weeks before having a clearer picture of the strategy and impact of the IDF’s further invasion.Go to the full article >>
Explosion heard at power plant in Karaj, Iran - report
Videos published by Iran International appeared to show a fire at the scene.
An explosion was heard at a power plant in the city of Karaj in Iran, according to footage shared on social media on Saturday night.Go to the full article >>
PMO tells Qatar to 'stop the double talk' after Doha ICJ comments
Following Qatar’s statements at the International Court of Justice debate, in which it called Israel’s actions in Gaza a crime, accused it of starving civilians, and described its actions as a “colonialist project,” – Netanyahu launched an attack on Qatar.Go to the full article >>
US carries out strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen - report
The US carried out strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, Houthi media claimed early Sunday morning.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.