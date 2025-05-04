Netanyahu slams Qatar, IDF mobilizes thousands of reservists

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 25, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF is sending out call-up orders for tens of thousands of reservists starting Sunday, on the road toward widening the Gaza invasion.

Also, the military said that the expansion would be in stages, signaling that it could take days or weeks before having a clearer picture of the strategy and impact of the IDF’s further invasion.