Top 10 most popular Jerusalem Post articles of 2021

After a year of coronavirus variants and a Gaza conflict, what were the most popular reads on Jpost.com?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 30, 2021 17:35
Illustrative image of a mask on the globe. (photo credit: UNSPLASH)
Illustrative image of a mask on the globe.
(photo credit: UNSPLASH)

1. 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days 

By Rossella Tercatin — August 5, 2021
 

In August, some 93% of 90 coronavirus serious patients treated in several Greek hospitals with a new drug developed by a team at Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center as part of the Phase II trial of the treatment were discharged in five days or fewer. Click here to read more.

2. Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth

By Aaron Reich — November 26, 2021 

In November it was reported that a large asteroid the size of the Washington Monument was heading for Earth in late December and that if it would have impacted, it would have caused devastation far greater than an atomic bomb. Click here to read more.
Asteroid (illustrative) (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK) Asteroid (illustrative) (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

3. New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

By Tzvi Joffre — September 1, 2021

Before Omicron, a new coronavirus variant, C.1.2, was detected in South Africa and a number of other countries, with concerns that it could have been more infectious and evaded vaccines better than other variants. Click here to read more.

4. Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

By Maariv Online — June 21, 2021

In June, archaeological excavations at the Yazılıkaya Rock Temple in Turkey, which began almost 200 years ago, revealed an ancient calendar and a map of the cosmos that presented interesting details of an "underworld" sitting beneath the earth. Click here to read more.

5. More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

By Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman and Rossella Tercatin — July 17, 2021

In mid-July, when the Delta coronavirus variant hit Israel, 1,000 people tested positive for coronavirus and more countries were added to the list of places to which Israelis will be banned from traveling. Click here to read more.

6. Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails


By Anna Ahronheim, Udi Shaham, and Jerusalem Post Staff — April 22, 2021


In April, Israel and Syria exchanged missiles, after Damascus launched an advanced surface-to-air missile that landed in the Negev Desert, near Dimona. Click here to find out what happened next.

7. COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron 


By Rossella Tercatin and Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman — November 30, 2021

In later November there were indications that individuals fully vaccinated against corona within six months or with the booster were also protected against the Omicron variant. Here's what Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz explained about the reports.


8. '3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

By Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman — December 11, 2021

At the beginning of December, a study showed that the neutralizing ability of even three shots of the Pfizer corona vaccine is four times less against the Omicron than the Delta variant. Here's what researchers at the Sheba Medical Center said about their findings. 


9. Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

By Yaakov Katz — May 15, 2021

The story of how the IDF may have misled foreign media to trick Hamas into making their operatives vulnerable to a decisive military strike. Click here to read what might have happened. 

10. Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

By Jerusalem Post Staff - March 7, 2021. 

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was supposed to visit Israel after the vaccination campaign kicked off, but he didn't because he had not yet gotten his second vaccine. Bourla had not visited for the duration of 2021. 


Tags Israel IDF Syria archaeology Vaccinations ceo Coronavirus vaccine Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine pandemic
