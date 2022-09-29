Morocco, Thailand to procure Israeli drones

Morocco has purchased 150 drones from Israel’s BlueBird Aero Systems to use in a variety of military operations.

According to the Spanish Infrodron news platform and local Moroccan news sites, the procurement of WanderB and ThunderB VTOL systems will support the capabilities of the Moroccan military which will use them for both ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) missions as well as armed operations.

A portion of the unmanned aerial systems will be built in Morocco, Infrodon reported.

BlueBird Aero Systems describes the ThunderB VTOL as a “robust, innovative and versatile” system that can be used for “long-range, covert, real-time day and cooled-IR stabilized payloads” for ISR and target acquisition operations.

The UAS can be rapidly deployed by a two-man crew and has an endurance of 12 hours and a communication range of up to 150 kilometers with a digital link and tracking antenna. It has a maximum takeoff weight of 35 kilos and can be used in harsh weather conditions.

The ThunderB VTOL system

The ThunderB VTROL has high-performance sensors, communication and software algorithms and provides rapid GPS-marked high-definition (HD) video, photogrammetric tactical mapping on demand (TMOD) and more.

The system, which can take off and land vertically in confined areas, can also be operated by naval forces, with an option to transfer control of the drone to ships at sea or be operated directly from the ship’s deck.

The WanderB system

The WanderB has an endurance of 2.5 hours and has a communication range of 50 kilometers. The platform’s low acoustic and radar signatures as well as the ability of a multi-copter to take off and land in small clearings and urban rooftops gives it an edge in covert operations.

It has three integrated communication links to allow for mission continuity even in environments where there are jammers. Like the ThunderB, it can be operated by a two-man crew with no additional infrastructure needed to carry out the mission.

The acquisition of the drones comes almost a year after the two countries signed a defense agreement that set a solid security cooperation framework that formalized defense relations between Jerusalem and Rabat allowing for increased cooperation in the fields of intelligence, industrial collaboration, military training and more.

Israel-Morocco ties

Israel and Morocco have had close economic, diplomatic and military ties for years and formally normalized ties as part of the Abraham Accords two years ago. Earlier in August Morocco’s Chief of the Royal Armed Forces Lt.-Gen. Belkhir El Farouk visited Israel for the first time and took part in an international innovation conference held by the IDF.

A leader in defense, the world has for many years looked to the Jewish State for security and intelligence and Israel’s defense industry has international companies exporting to countries across the globe.

According to SIBAT, the military exports unit of the Defense Ministry, military exports by Israel brought in $11.2 billion dollars in 2021 with 7 percent of that to Arab countries who have signed the Abraham Accords.

The figure marked the highest number in the past 20 years, with Israel bringing in $8.3 billion dollars in 2020, $7.2 billion in 2019 and $7.5 billion in 2018.

According to SIBAT, 9 percent of exports were drone systems and UAVs.

On Wednesday, Elbit systems announced that it had been awarded a $120 million contract to supply Thailand with the Hermes 900 Maritime Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and training capabilities.

The statement released by the company said that the system, which has an endurance of 36 hours and a cruising speed of 112km/hour, will allow the Royal Thai Navy to perform “blue water and littoral missions, dominate vast swathes of sea and long coastlines, communicate with operational vessels and carry out civilian mission such as maritime Search and Rescue and identification of suspicious activities and potential hazards.”

The contract with the Royal Thai Navy will be performed over a three-year period and will see the Israeli company provide them with the UAS, maritime radar, electro-optic payload, satellite communication, droppable inflated life rafts and other capabilities.