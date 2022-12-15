IDF denies having different economic background-based tracks

The IDF on Thursday pushed back against accusations in recent years that it has become an apparatus comprised of two separate, but not equal, armies – one for the wealthier and one for the less wealthy.

Its basic message was that adolescent draftees from wealthier backgrounds are serving in combat units at the same or even higher rates as those from less wealthy backgrounds.

An IDF combat unit on a march (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

It was clear that the IDF was trying to fight back against a string of articles and data showing that draftees from wealthier backgrounds are filling up elite technological units like IDF intelligence Unit 8200 and the C4i and Cyber Defense Directorate, but not the less wealthy.

Put brazenly, this led to allegations that rich Israelis were sending poorer Israelis to risk their lives and fight wars on their behalf.

Soldiers of the IDF's Shahar Unit. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

This criticism took on an even more consequential tone after the recent incident in which a soldier from the Kfir unit illegally beat up a left-wing activist while saying that he and incoming national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir would make the law when they wanted now.

When IDF Chief-of-Staff Aviv Kohavi slammed the soldier and the soldier’s commander sentenced him to 10 days of prison, leading to a backlash from politicians on the right, many started to ask whether a gulf has developed between elitist rich Ashkenazi commanders and poorer ethnic minority soldiers in fighting units like Kfir.

IDF Human Resources Directorate Commander Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asur said, “The fighting spirit must be maintained as an ethos which guides military service, an ethos which we were inculcated with and with which we must educate future generations. Over 80% of those who have a combat soldier profile end up serving in combat units.”

“Those who are drafted to serve in combat units, and to other special fighting units, are the select young people of society, its best face, high-quality adolescents with values which engender a deep sense of service and commitment, and they come from the full range of Israeli society,” said Asur.

Asur addresses the rich/poor divide

Directly addressing the rich/poor divide, he stated, “81% of men with a combat profile and with high psycho technical scores of 70 or more choose to serve in battle units. 72% of them serve in land-based infantry units.”

These last points are another way of the IDF saying that rich people are serving in combat units as much or more than people from poorer backgrounds as well as that rich people are serving in the less glorious combat units in high numbers.

This point about the less glorious units, like the northern Golani, southern Givati and Central-West Bank Kfir units is important to the IDF to counter criticism that even when wealthier draftees serve in combat units, they snatch up all of the more elite positions in the special forces of Sayeret Matkal and Maglan.

In fact, the IDF also said that special commando units generally are only made up of around 10% of recruits from wealthier families and the most elite land unit, Sayeret Matkal, is only made up of around 5% of recruits from wealthier families.

Asur said, “Recently, there have been claims that we have built two separate armies within the IDF. According to the data which we analyzed, we can see that those coming from the higher socio-economic sector are joining in higher percentages than the general population. They have high levels of motivation to serve in combat units, which leads to them being placed in combat units.”

“The model of the nation’s army guarantees the IDF a competitive advantage in quality and capability which helps actualize its goals, and at the same time increases cohesion within Israeli society,” said the IDF Human Resources Commander.

However, this IDF data only addresses part of the issue critics have complained about: whether the rich serve in the harder and less glorious infantry units along with those who have less money.

The IDF’s Digital Transformation Division (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Even if the IDF answers that with a “yes” the wealthier do serve in those units along with those less wealthy, it still needs to respond to the criticism that less wealthy recruits are not making it into elite technological units in equal numbers.

Here, IDF sources admit that closing the gap has not yet been accomplished and will take a long time.

Whether that means five years, 10 years, or even longer is anyone’s guess because IDF sources say that the problem is deep inequalities in the education system where wealthier communities offer more and better classes in physics and computers, and poorer communities have much less to offer in these areas.

If in the case of combat, the IDF believes it can take people from different backgrounds and turn both of them into essentially equally useful and physically fit fighters, this simply is not true for technological units.

Someone who has had years of specialized computer training and programming exposure is in a different world than someone who the IDF would need to try to train from scratch, even if that person from a less wealthy family has a high IQ.

Despite acknowledging the realities of the inequality gap in this area, the IDF has already in recent years initiated special programs to try to reach out to talented students in the periphery at younger ages and help expose them to technology.

In addition, the IDF has started hosting special recruiting days for elite technological units in peripheral areas like Beersheba and Tiberias, along with the events it has always hosted in the Tel Aviv and country center corridors.

IDF sources said that hundreds of current technological unit personnel from less wealthy backgrounds got to their positions because of these relatively new IDF efforts.

That is nowhere near closing the gap, with personnel overall in these units reaching up into the thousands, but the IDF said it shows it is doing its part to try to improve things and hopes the Education Ministry will do its part in areas beyond the control of the military.

“We are exerting great efforts in order to integrate more young people from the periphery into technological units. We are moving forward with a range of educational programs based on the principles that it is critical to give an equal opportunity to all who enter through our gates,” said Asur.

In the area of integrating Haredim into the IDF, Asur made some comments but was less specific.

He said, “We need to move forward with Haredim serving in the IDF and to build bridges between the Haredi community and the IDF.”

IDF sources said that around 1,100 Haredim are joining the IDF per year as a steady number from recent years (it jumped to that number around a decade ago), probably making up around 9% of the draftable Haredi population.

Also, they said that they are trying to figure out creative ways for Haredim to serve in the IDF performing specific kinds of tasks, sometimes in technological areas and sometimes in the framework of a “Shlav Bet” draft. The Shlav Bet draft service model, a model used for many olim who move to Israel in their early-mid 20s, is shorter and often leads to different service jobs and special considerations.

A 2014 law pushed through by Yair Lapid, at the time part of a short-lived government with then prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had planned to require about 5,000 Haredim to serve in the IDF per year by 2018, but that law was nixed at the behest of the Haredi parties by a new government in new 2015.

The issue of Haredim not serving in the military in percentages matching the general population is expected to return to the High Court of Justice which has declared multiple government policies on the issue unconstitutional due to unequal exemptions for Haredim.

85% of non-Haredi draftable Jewish and Druze men currently join the IDF, while 69% of draftable Jewish women join the IDF.