Depth of distrust between Netanyahu and coalition partners on display - analysis

Four laws are being fast-tracked through the Knesset's legislative process, using the incoming coalition's Knesset majority.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2022 17:58
Likud Head MK Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 19, 2022.
Likud Head MK Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 19, 2022.
The political events of the past two weeks have given the public a glimpse of the distrust that exists between incoming prime minister MK Benjamin Netanyahu and his soon-to-be coalition partners, as well as distrust within the ranks of the Likud.

The first matter is the legislative blitz. Four laws are being fast-tracked through the Knesset's legislative process, using the incoming coalition's Knesset majority. The government has not been formed yet because Netanyahu's partners conditioned their entering into the government on these laws passing before taking power.

The Police Law stands out as a law with far-reaching and unclear implications. Every legal opinion during the debates in the bill, nearly every present and past law enforcement professional, and even the Israel Police commissioner, the police's legal advisor and the outgoing Public Security Minister all thought that this was not a law to fast-track and that its current language was highly problematic. It altered the balance of power between the government and the police, and should be legislated methodically, and systematically, and involve months of research and close examination, they all argued.

Tough questions asked

Ben-Gvir thought otherwise. The reason? Once the government forms, he does not trust that Netanyahu will go to bat to assist him in pushing the law through.

The same goes for Smotrich. The coalition agreement between his party, Religious Zionist Party (RZP) and the Likud says that he will receive significant power over civilian-related issues in the West Bank. But the law – which allows for there to be a minister within a ministry – does not detail what exactly the hierarchy will be between Smotrich and likely incoming defense minister Yoav Gallant. Will Smotrich need to defer to Gallant or not? The answer is unclear.

This issue is extremely important, as decisions Smotrich makes regarding civil issues – such as enforcing Palestinian and/or Jewish construction infractions in Area C – could directly affect the security situation in the West Bank. Who will have the final say in such situations?

The only reason this law is also being pushed through hastily is that Smotrich does not trust that Netanyahu will abide by his word after the government is sworn in. It is worth remembering that Smotrich called Netanyahu "the liar of all liars" in a tape that was leaked prior to the election, regarding Netanyahu's denial that he had been willing to form a coalition last year with Ra'am's Mansour Abbas.

The second matter is the distrust between Netanyahu and the members of the Likud themselves. One of the laws that Netanyahu himself demanded be passed before forming the government was to cancel a clause that the previous coalition enacted, that enabled four MKs to break away from their party during a Knesset's tenure in order to form a new party.

The previous coalition's amendment was intended to encourage disgruntled Likud members to jump ship and join their coalition.

With the Likud about to take power, the incoming coalition will have 64 members, and four Likud members could theoretically still have threatened to break away and leave Netanyahu without a majority.

Netanyahu was so suspicious of his own party members that he, therefore, made sure to change the law back to what it was before - that at least a third of the party members are necessary in order to break away and form a new party. This means at least 10 Likud members and is highly unlikely.

The fact that he needed to pass the law in order to receive this insurance speaks to the depths of mistrust that exists in the Likud.

Also within the Likud, rumors about rifts within the party broke into the open in another instance last week, that ended with Netanyahu sending his own personal team to take polygraphs in order to prove they were not the sources of a leak.

The rift developed between Netanyahu's aides and negotiators, Aki Cohen and Tzachi Bravermen, and Likud MKs Tali Gotllieb and Galit Distal-Atbaryan. Gottlieb accused Netanyahu's aides of demanding that in her opening speech in the Knesset plenum she soften her usually harsh rhetoric, and then leaking the demand to the press when she refused to comply. The sides than traded barbs on Twitter, each accusing the other of the leak. Distal-Atbaryan, in the meantime, had a row with Netanyahu media advisor Yonatan Urich prior to the election, and reports surfaced last week that she would not be offered a ministerial position as a consequence. Distal-Atbaryan also expressed her displeasure publicly.

Then there was the Twitter clash between Likud MKs Danny Danon and Yoav Kisch last week. Danon was reportedly in Prague for a short visit that he claimed had been preorganized, but Kisch criticized him on Twitter for not being the only MK not present at the Knesset during important voting. Danon responded by accusing Kisch of washing dirty laundry in public, and claiming that he had offset his vote with a member of the other side who also was not present, a common practice among MKs.

The spat between the two did not come in a void. Both are competing for the position of Knesset speaker. Netanyahu purposely will not announce the roles that Likud members will receive in the government until the last minute in order to make sure that those who are disappointed will not have time to complain.

Likud members in the past have embraced the internal politics, arguing that it was part of a healthy and robust party. But the past weeks showed that distrust, spite and competition between its members run deep, as does the distrust between the incoming prime minister and his soon-to-be senior coalition partners. 



