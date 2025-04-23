Yemen missile successfully intercepted by IDF, UK Jewish group suspends officer for IDF criticism
Rocket sirens sound in Sderot in false alarm • Gaza hostage wife tells Trump to 'bring my husband home from Gaza'
Major UK Jewish group suspends one of its officers for letter condemning Gaza war
The Board of Deputies of British Jews suspends vice chair of its international division, Harriett Goldenberg, among others, and disciplines members over a letter condemning Israel's actions in Gaza.
An umbrella organization for British Jewry suspended one of its leaders and is disciplining dozens of members for signing an open letter condemning the war in Gaza.Go to the full article >>
Yemen missile triggers sirens in northern Israel, successfully intercepted by IDF
Sirens sounded across northern Israel, including in Haifa, due to missile fire from Yemen, the IDF announced on X/Twitter.
🚨Sirens sounding in northern Israel due to projectile fire from Yemen pic.twitter.com/OYTqPjCqsj— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 23, 2025
The military later confirmed that "the missile was successfully intercepted."
Go to the full article >>
Houthis claim US Air Force attacked Hodeidah, northwestern Yemen - report
The Houthi terror organization claimed that the US Air Force conducted airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah and Saada Governorates in northwest Yemen on Tuesday night.Go to the full article >>
IDF General Staff visits Yad Vashem to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day
The generals also met and held a discussion with Holocaust survivor, Lea Balint, and presented her with a certificate.
Members of the IDF General Staff, including Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, visited Yad Vashem, the Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Authority, on Monday to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day and 80 years since the end of World War II, the military confirmed.Go to the full article >>
False alarm: Rocket sirens sound in Sderot
Red Alert rocket sirens were sounded in Sderot on Tuesday night.
בהמשך להתרעה שהופעלה בשעה 23:42 במרחב שדרות, מדובר בזיהוי שווא— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 22, 2025
The IDF later confirmed this was triggered by a false alarm.Go to the full article >>
Trump, if you're reading this: Bring my husband home from Gaza - opinion
Today, I have more faith in the US administration, led by President Donald Trump, to bring my daughters’ father home than I do in my own government.
My husband, Omri Miran, has been held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza for over 18 months. He was kidnapped before the eyes of our two young daughters on October 7, 2023, after armed terrorists broke into our home and held our family at gunpoint for hours. We have strong indications that he is alive, and at 48, he is considered the oldest living hostage still in Gaza.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
59 hostages remain in Gaza.
49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.