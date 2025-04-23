Yemen missile successfully intercepted by IDF, UK Jewish group suspends officer for IDF criticism

breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Sirens sounded across northern Israel, including in Haifa, due to missile fire from Yemen, the IDF announced on X/Twitter.

🚨Sirens sounding in northern Israel due to projectile fire from Yemen pic.twitter.com/OYTqPjCqsj — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 23, 2025

The military later confirmed that "the missile was successfully intercepted."