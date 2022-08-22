The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran says it is major defense industry power - is it true? - analysis

While it is true Iran has made impressive advances, Raisi is trying to show that his administration is able to get around the sanctions and improve Iran’s standing.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: AUGUST 22, 2022 17:46
A military tank is seen during an Iranian Army exercise dubbed 'Zulfiqar 1400', in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, Iran, in this picture obtained on November 7, 2021. (photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A military tank is seen during an Iranian Army exercise dubbed 'Zulfiqar 1400', in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, Iran, in this picture obtained on November 7, 2021.

(photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
(photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi said in a speech at the Defense Industries Day ceremony in Iran that the country has become a global military power. According to pro-Iran media reports, he bragged that “his country’s achievements in the field of defense industries are achievements for all the Islamic world and lovers of the Islamic Revolution, not just for Iran.”

Iran’s defense industry is a point of pride because the country is under US sanctions. Iran has had trouble making large platforms for its defense over the years, such as planes and tanks. This means that the big items, which cost billions, are out of reach of Iran’s industry. In their place, Iran has focused on missiles and drones. Some of this technology is under the control of the IRGC and is developed for the IRGC. Some are also to be moved to proxies such as Hezbollah.

What does Iran have in store?

Iran also has a space program and long-range rocket program. In the past, Iran has relied on Russia, China and North Korea to build some of its weapons. Iran has an impressive program in this respect, but much of the industry is not capable of being on an equal footing with other similar military powers.

Iran often can’t standardize equipment or make an economy of scale necessary to have an arms industry that is on par with Turkey, China, Israel, Russia, Germany or other states. Nevertheless, the Iranian president praised the ability of Iranians to create an indigenous industry. Recently, Iran inaugurated a drone factory in Tajikistan. There are reports that Russia might want Iranian drones.

A drone is pictured during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Picture taken January 4, 2021 (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)A drone is pictured during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Picture taken January 4, 2021 (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)

Iran’s president also praised the “spillover” of Iranian technological advances in defense into the civilian realm. Iran’s regime believes that its achievements have made it a regional and global power. This is evidenced by Iran’s movement of rocket and drone technology to Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

Iran also has increased its naval power. Raisi praised the ability of the industry to make “progress in the field of defense industries, despite the pressures and sanctions of enemies.”

Raisi stressed, “Iran’s defense industries are a pride for Iran, and we are continuing the march of progress and industrial development in this field,” stressing that Iran “today is stronger than ever, and our enemies are weaker than ever,” according to Al-Mayadeen and Tasnim news. “Let the enemies of Iran know that we are determined to continue the process of developing our defense industries, and the hand of the enemies will be cut off from the region.”

“Let the enemies of Iran know that we are determined to continue the process of developing our defense industries, and the hand of the enemies will be cut off from the region.”

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi

Comments by Iran’s presidents are more for internal consumption and propaganda than they are for external consumption. While it is true Iran has made impressive advances, Raisi is also trying to show that his administration is able to get around the sanctions and improve Iran’s standing.

This is all about claiming that the advances in the defense field will trickle down as profits to average people in other fields, even as Iran faces numerous economic and environmental hurdles.



