10,000 Liters: How did she pump so much breast milk?

Elizabeth Anderson-Sierra, 35, holds the Guinness World Record for largest breast milk donation, sharing her extraordinary journey amidst challenges.

By WALLA!
Published: AUGUST 16, 2023 16:27
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

A mother of three is inherently occupied, and Elizabeth Anderson-Sierra, a 35-year-old, is no different. Yet, she holds a unique distinction as the Guinness World Record holder for the largest breast milk donation. This achievement has her spending a significant portion of her time connected to a breast pump - not for her own children, though.

Hailing from Oregon, Anderson-Sierra donated 1,600 liters of her breast milk between February 2015 and June 2018. This accounts for merely a fraction of her contributions spanning nine years which amount to a total donation of over 10,000 liters of breast milk, aiding premature infants in neonatal units all over the world.

The astonishing volume of milk produced by Anderson-Sierra results from a condition termed hyperlactation syndrome. Elaborating on this, she states, "My body generates a substantial amount of the hormone called prolactin, which triggers milk production."

How much time has she spent pumping breastmilk?

Despite suggestions from medical professionals advocating for a double mastectomy, she chose an alternative path of doubling her production, capitalizing on this unusual ability to help others. She spends up to five hours each day pumping close to two liters of milk. Over the course of nine years, she has dedicated a total of 958 days to pumping.

Baby bottle with milk inside. (credit: INGIMAGE) Baby bottle with milk inside. (credit: INGIMAGE)

In a piece she authored for Insider, Anderson-Sierra outlines her motivation behind utilizing her breastfeeding disorder, saying, "Donating blood during pregnancy is not an option, and I aspired to support fellow mothers who underwent childbirth and faced challenges in providing breast milk for their infants." She plans to undergo a partial mastectomy once she completes breastfeeding her youngest son.



