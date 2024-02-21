Israel searches for Sinwar in Gaza, Lebanon battles blaze from IDF strikes

Brazil's first lady Rosangela "Janja" attends the launch ceremony of the new Growth Acceleration Program at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil September 27, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO)

Brazilian First Lady Janja Lula Silva on Monday called the Israeli government genocidal and denied assertions that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had engaged in antisemitism by comparing Israel’s war against Hamas to the Holocaust.

“The speech referred to the genocidal government and not to the Jewish people,” the First Lady wrote on social media.