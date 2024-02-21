Israel searches for Sinwar in Gaza, Lebanon battles blaze from IDF strikes
Brazil's first lady calls Israeli gov’t ‘genocidal,’ denies antisemitism by Lula
The First Lady called for the world to condemn the murder of Gazan children.
Brazilian First Lady Janja Lula Silva on Monday called the Israeli government genocidal and denied assertions that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had engaged in antisemitism by comparing Israel’s war against Hamas to the Holocaust.
"The speech referred to the genocidal government and not to the Jewish people," the First Lady wrote on social media.
White House: Israeli military operation in Rafah would be a ‘disaster’
US National Security spokesperson John Kirby warned Israel needed to take into account the safety of Palestinian refugees living in Rafah.
The White House warned, on Tuesday, against an Israeli military operation in Gaza, the Associated Press reported.
Claiming any misstep in potential operations in the densely populated city of Rafah would be a "disaster," National Security spokesperson John Kirby said Israel needed to take into account the safety of Palestinian refugees taking residence in the city.
Escape to Egypt: Did Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar flee Gaza? - analysis
This might be the worst-case scenario for Israel, but it would be very risky for Sinwar because of the high probability of being caught by the Egyptians.
We must start with a simple and honest statement: No one knows where the Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, is.
What we do know is that on the list of people who don't know are Hamas's leadership in Qatar and some Hamas officials in Gaza – who have known where he was until now.
Hamas chief Sinwar's health deteriorates, suffering from severe pneumonia - report
The country in question said it had heard the report from senior Hamas officials.
Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, may be suffering from a complicated case of pneumonia, N12 reported on Tuesday, citing an anonymous Arab country.
The country in question said it had heard the report from senior Hamas officials.
US envoy heads to Israel, Egypt for talks on Rafah, Gaza hostages
The US wants Israel to succeed in destroying Hamas, he said, but it also must ensure the protection of civilians as it does so, including in Rafah.
US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk plans to visit Egypt and Israel to help push forward a hostage deal and ensure plans for Palestinian civilian safety in any IDF military operation in Gaza’s Rafah.
"We are again in very sensitive negotiations that we hope will bear fruit soon, to be able to get these hostages out and get an extended pause [to the Gaza war] in place," White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.
Netanyahu ‘missed chance’ to end Hamas financially - ex-Mossad official
Head of Economic Warfare Udi Levy claimed that PM Netanyahu failed to act on intelligence which could have prevented the October 7th attack and limited Hamas's capabilities.
Prime Minister Netanyahu could have prevented Hamas’s October 7 terror attack by cutting the terror group’s funding supply, Mossad’s former Head of Economic Warfare Udi Levy told the BBC on Monday.
Levy told the BBC that Netanyahu failed to act on intelligence, which would have disrupted Hamas's military capabilities. He continued to tell the source that Hamas could have been destroyed "by using only financial tools."
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, IDF says