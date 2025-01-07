Return of residents to northern Gaza agreed by negotiators, IAF strikes armed terrorists in W. Bank
IDF announces fallen soldier Eitan Shiknazi killed in combat in Gaza Strip
Another soldier was killed in the same incident, and his family has been notified, although the name has not been released for publication yet.
Capt. Eitan Shiknazi was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Monday.
Shiknazi, 24, from Eli, served in the 932nd Battalion in the Nahal Brigade, and fell during combat in the northern part of the Palestinian enclave.
Settlers burn cars, ransack West Bank homes in terror attack 'price tag'
Dozens of settlers entered the village of Haja, near the village of Funduk, where the terror attack took place on Monday morning in West Bank, Army Radio reported Monday evening.
Pro-palestinian protestors gather outside NYU Tisch Hospital in support of Gaza hospital director
Healthcare workers join demonstration calling for release of Gaza hospital director arrested by IDF, as protesters including Neturei Karta members march through Manhattan with anti-Zionist slogans.
Pro-Palestinian protestors gathered outside of NYU Tisch Hospital on Monday, according to footage published by Within Our Lifetime, the organizers of the demonstration, on their X/Twitter account.
The protesters, including healthcare workers, demanded the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, a hospital director in Gaza arrested by the IDF on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities.
Return of residents to north Gaza agreed by negotiators as talks progress - report
Senior Israeli officials reported significant difficulties in the talks' progress, claiming that Hamas had backed away from previous agreements on several issues, including ending the war.
Negotiators at Doha have agreed upon an outline of the return of residents to northern Gaza, N12 reported on Monday.
Men, women, and children will be permitted to return to the North from the southern Gaza Strip after passing inspections at the Netzarim corridor, which bisects the territory, according to the agreement.
Amnesty International suspends Israel branch for rejecting NGO's reports - exclusive
IB Amnesty International interim chair said that ""AI Israel has sought to publicly discredit Amnesty’s human rights research and positions."
The International Board of Amnesty has suspended Amnesty International Israel’s (AI) membership with the non-governmental organization's network for two years in response to the Israeli branch's criticism of the international body's recent reports on Israel and allegations that the Israel branch systematically excluded Palestinians, according to leaked internal memorandums issued on Monday.
Insiders say, however, that evidence of racism may have been orchestrated by AI leadership and the international body has its own obsession and bias against Israel.
IAF strikes squad of armed terrorist in the northern West Bank
The IAF struck a squad of armed terrorists that were operating in the Tammun area in the northern West Bank, the IDF announced early Tuesday morning.
Military drills in Iran doubled by Islamic Republic due to incoming Trump administration - report
The Islamic Republic's forces are expected to operate near the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran's Isfahan province, with the forces' longest maritime exercise to take place in the Strait of Hormuz.
Exercises and military drills have doubled in Iran by the Islamic Republic's armed forces, largely in preparation for the incoming Trump administration in nearly two weeks, as well as the military attacks it took from Israeli forces this year, IRGC Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini told the Financial Times in a report published on early Tuesday.
Around 30 maritime, land, and air drills across six provinces in the southern and western parts of Iran would continue for at least two more months, the report cited Naeini as saying, while he also claimed that these drills were "designed to counter 'new threats.'"
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.