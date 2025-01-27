Live Updates
Hamas to release three hostages on Thursday, Lebanon ceasefire extended to Feb. 18

Civilian hostage Arbel Yehoud among six to be released this week • Israel will allow returns of Gazans to north

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops operate in Jenin, West Bank. January 24, 2025. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
PMO: Hamas will hand over Arbel Yehoud, Agam Berger, and additional male hostage on Thursday

The PMO also confirmed it received the list with all required information on the remaining hostages set to be released in the first phase of the deal.

By SHIR PERETS
Arbel Yehoud and Agam Berger. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ammar Awad/Hostages and Missing Families Forum)
Hamas will hand over Arbel Yehoud, Agam Berger, and an additional male hostage on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed shortly after Qatar's Foreign Ministry announced Sunday. 

White House: Lebanon ceasefire to be extended to February 18

The statement further noted that Israel, Lebanon, and the US would begin talks to return the Lebanese prisoners captured following October 7, 2023.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, November 25, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is set to be extended to February 18, the White House announced on Sunday.

IDF Spokesperson in Arabic publishes guidelines for Gazans returning to northern Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
IDF Spokesperson in Arabic, Col. Avichai Adraee, released approved routes for residents of the Gaza Strip to return to northern Gaza in a post on X/Twitter early Monday morning.

Explosive devices hurled at security forces at Kalandiya checkpoint

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Suspects hurled explosive devices at Border Police officers operating at the Kalandiya checkpoint in the vicinity of Jerusalem, Police announced in the early hours of Monday. 

Witkoff warns of ceasefire fragility at Manhattan synagogue dedication

Trump envoy Witkoff warns of Gaza deal's fragility at Manhattan synagogue, drawing ovations alongside Herzog ahead of Israel visit.

By HANNAH SARISOHN
Rally for Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump, in New York (photo credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)
As Israeli President Isaac Herzog and congregants of the Altneu synagogue in Manhattan greeted Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff with multiple standing ovations on Monday night, the Trump administration’s chief ceasefire negotiator cautioned of the deal’s fragility. 

Israel at war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
  • 90 hostages remain in Gaza.
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
  • Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
  • 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal