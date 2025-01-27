Hamas to release three hostages on Thursday, Lebanon ceasefire extended to Feb. 18

SORT BY Latest Oldest

Hamas will hand over Arbel Yehoud, Agam Berger, and an additional male hostage on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed shortly after Qatar's Foreign Ministry announced Sunday.

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is set to be extended to February 18, the White House announced on Sunday.

IDF Spokesperson in Arabic, Col. Avichai Adraee, released approved routes for residents of the Gaza Strip to return to northern Gaza in a post on X/Twitter early Monday morning.

Suspects hurled explosive devices at Border Police officers operating at the Kalandiya checkpoint in the vicinity of Jerusalem, Police announced in the early hours of Monday.

Witkoff warns of ceasefire fragility at Manhattan synagogue dedication

Trump envoy Witkoff warns of Gaza deal's fragility at Manhattan synagogue, drawing ovations alongside Herzog ahead of Israel visit.

As Israeli President Isaac Herzog and congregants of the Altneu synagogue in Manhattan greeted Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff with multiple standing ovations on Monday night, the Trump administration’s chief ceasefire negotiator cautioned of the deal’s fragility. Go to the full article >>

