Lapid to Palestinians in Gaza: Take your future in your own hands

Gazans can choose peace and economic development, but if they do not, Israel will defend itself, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement summing up Operation Breaking Dawn on Monday, a day after a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad took effect.

“I want to turn to the residents of Gaza and say to them: There is another way,” Lapid said. “We will know to defend ourselves against anyone who threatens us, but we also know to give work and a livelihood and dignified life to anyone who wants to live peacefully beside us.

"There is another way. We will know to defend ourselves against anyone who threatens us, but we also know to give work and a livelihood and dignified life to anyone who wants to live peacefully beside us." Prime Minister Yair Lapid

'There is another way'

“There is another way to live, the way of the Abraham Accords… of regional development and joint projects. The choice is yours. Your future depends on you,” he added.

