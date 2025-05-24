IDF strikes Hamas, PIJ office, will expand operations in Gaza Strip

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is welcomed by an unidentified Omani official upon his arrival in Muscat, Oman, May 11, 2025. (photo credit: IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The fifth round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran concluded on Friday in Rome, with Iranian and Omani officials issuing positive statements about the future of the talks.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff held more than two hours of talks with an Iranian delegation in Rome on Friday about Tehran's nuclear program and agreed to meet again in the near future, a senior US official said.

"The talks continue to be constructive – we made further progress, but there is still work to be done. Both sides agreed to meet again in the near future. We are grateful to our Omani partners for their continued facilitation," the official said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi agreed that there was potential for progress in nuclear negotiations with the US after mediator Oman made several proposals, adding that the talks were complicated and more discussions were needed.

"We've just completed one of the most professional rounds of negotiations," Araqchi said.