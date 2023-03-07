The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Purim Shpiel: Palestinians to legal reform protesters: 'Day of Rage' is ours

Purim Shpiel: The following is a satirical article from The Jerusalem Post's annual parodic Purim page, The Jerusalem Roast. Enjoy!

By KHALED ABU GHOSH
Published: MARCH 7, 2023 19:38
Israel Border Police officers work to prevent protesters from spilling over into the highway amid nationwide judicial reform protests, March 1, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Israel Border Police officers work to prevent protesters from spilling over into the highway amid nationwide judicial reform protests, March 1, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
The Jerusalem Roast, a satirical news section on The Jerusalem Post in honor of Purim (credit: JERUSALEM POST)

A group of Palestinians from Ramallah have filed a petition with the High Court of Justice in Israel against the use of the label “Day of Rage” in connection with the judicial reform protest movement.

“We’ve worked too long, too hard and with too much rage for those elitists from Tel Aviv to abscond with our motto,” said Fatah activist Mohammed Mohammed, who filed the petition with his lawyer Ellen Dedershowitz, on Monday.

“We’ve worked too long, too hard and with too much rage for those elitists from Tel Aviv to abscond with our motto.”

Mohammed Mohammed

Day of Wage, Day of Beige and Day of Haze

In a precedent last month that indicated how it feels on the issue, the court, led by Chief Justice Esther Hi-hat, blocked the Histadrut from using the slogan “Day of Wage” for their strike calling for salary increases.

The anti-judicial reform protest organizers said that the ban on the slogan would not slow down their efforts. Next week, they urged all protesters to return to the Knesset and to wear light-colored clothes to mark a “Day of Beige.”

“Rage isn’t our thing anyway, most of us are just too polite,” said Moshe Ashkenazi from the Movement for Mediocre Government, which has been spearheading the protests and staying up all night sewing Israeli flags.

A street vendor sells bagels amid a crowd of protesters demonstrating against judicial reform in Tel Aviv, March 1, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Meanwhile, next week, protesters calling for the legalization of cannabis in Israel are headed to the streets in a demonstration under the banner “Day of Haze.” They had planned to march single file around the Knesset but instead have chosen to meander in the area in search of Jerusalem’s first 7-Eleven.



