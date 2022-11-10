The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

The Grand Rebbe's words came two days after the US midterm elections, during which Democrat Kathy Hochul became the governor of New York state, beating out Jewish Republican Trump ally Lee Zeldin.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2022 15:30
Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel (photo credit: REUTERS/DARREN ORNITZ)
Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
(photo credit: REUTERS/DARREN ORNITZ)

Trumpism," said Satmar Grand Rebbe Aron Teitelbaum in a beginning-of-semester address to Satmar Yeshiva students in Kiryas Yoel, New York, "has infiltrated the Jewish camp and twisted so many minds."

The Rebbe's words came two days after the US midterm elections, during which Democrat Kathy Hochul became the governor of New York state, beating out Jewish Republican Trump ally Lee Zeldin. Zeldin had very strong support among New York's haredi voting population. 

According to Satmar Headquarters on Twitter, the Rebbe blamed many in his community for being involved in "Trump Meshigas." 

"When we think of Trumpism," he said according to a translation from Rabbi Meyer Labin on Twitter, "it's so antithetical to Judaism and it infiltrated our Jewish camp by a gang of hacks who raised their heads." 

Satmar Hasidic Jews await the arrival of Grand Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum at a mass gathering in the Brooklyn borough of New York December 2, 2015. (credit: DARREN ORNITZ / REUTERS)Satmar Hasidic Jews await the arrival of Grand Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum at a mass gathering in the Brooklyn borough of New York December 2, 2015. (credit: DARREN ORNITZ / REUTERS)

Tech versus Torah

He singled out, specifically, the use of modern technology as a distraction from Torah and the ultimate cause of "Trump Meshigas" in the community. "Those who are connected to WhatsApp [as opposed to Torah]," he said, "that's where it's coming from."

The Satmar Rebbe lamented the viral nature of the "Trumpist" school of thought, saying that those involved are "spreading incitement and are unfortunately successful in brainwashing large parts of our communities. People can't think straight. It's very painful and I was trying to keep quiet about it until now because I realized that there is no one to talk to."

The Rebbe has not always come out on the side of the Jewish political Left, although his views on technology have remained consistent over the years. He has strictly forbidden his followers to own computers (excepting dire circumstances) or smartphones. He is firmly opposed to Zionism and according to a 2013 Ynet article, he referred to the proposed draft of haredi men into the Israeli army as "a decree worse than the annihilation of the Jewish people." 



Tags new york hassidim diaspora jews haredim satmar Kiryas Joel Anti-Zionism Lee Zeldin
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
3

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
4

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
5

'Jews kill blacks' and 'Jews enslave Black lives' found graffitied in Georgia

Downtown Atlanta
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by