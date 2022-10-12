Stressed out? This is what you should and shouldn't eat

Our diet has a direct impact on our mood throughout our daily lives.

Is it possible that some of those who are experiencing high levels of stress and anxiety are simply eating the wrong food? According to leading dieticians and nutritionists, the answer is yes.

In order to ensure your diet is not getting in the way of your mental well-being, the experts compiled a list of recommended foods to add to your diet, along with warnings of foods that should be avoided.

This is what you should eat

Fish should be an essential part of your diet, experts recommend. The high levels of Omega-3 fatty acids in fish are useful in overcoming mental stress.

The Omega-3 micronutrients aid cognitive function, according to the experts, who also recommended flaxseed oil which also contains high levels of Omega-3.

This is what you should avoid

The experts stressed that Omega-6 fatty acids, which are found in poultry, eggs, nuts, cereals and whole-grain bread, among others, could be related to a rise in stress levels.

They further recommended removing sunflower oil from your grocery list, as it also contains Omega-6 fatty acids.

"If we want to be more relaxed and less stressed, we should replace the sunflower oil in our daily diet with coconut or olive oil," they said.