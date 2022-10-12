The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mind & Spirit
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Stressed out? This is what you should and shouldn't eat

Experts recommend which food you should - and shouldn't - eat in order to reduce everyday anxiety and stress.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: OCTOBER 12, 2022 04:55
Red bream fish with zucchini, tomatoes and spinach, the whole topped with sliced purple onion and yogurt cream at Fish Kitchen. (photo credit: GLORIA DEUTSCH)
Red bream fish with zucchini, tomatoes and spinach, the whole topped with sliced purple onion and yogurt cream at Fish Kitchen.
(photo credit: GLORIA DEUTSCH)

Our diet has a direct impact on our mood throughout our daily lives.

Is it possible that some of those who are experiencing high levels of stress and anxiety are simply eating the wrong food? According to leading dieticians and nutritionists, the answer is yes.

In order to ensure your diet is not getting in the way of your mental well-being, the experts compiled a list of recommended foods to add to your diet, along with warnings of foods that should be avoided.

This is what you should eat

Fish should be an essential part of your diet, experts recommend. The high levels of Omega-3 fatty acids in fish are useful in overcoming mental stress.

The Omega-3 micronutrients aid cognitive function, according to the experts, who also recommended flaxseed oil which also contains high levels of Omega-3.

A woman serves olive oil during the Madrid Fusion 13th International Summit of Gastronomy in Madrid, two years ago (credit: REUTERS)A woman serves olive oil during the Madrid Fusion 13th International Summit of Gastronomy in Madrid, two years ago (credit: REUTERS)

This is what you should avoid

The experts stressed that Omega-6 fatty acids, which are found in poultry, eggs, nuts, cereals and whole-grain bread, among others, could be related to a rise in stress levels.

They further recommended removing sunflower oil from your grocery list, as it also contains Omega-6 fatty acids. 

"If we want to be more relaxed and less stressed, we should replace the sunflower oil in our daily diet with coconut or olive oil," they said.



Tags food health omega 3 fish diet Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
2

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
3

Israel readies for war with Hezbollah after Lebanon ups maritime deal demands

: People walk as Israeli navy boats are seen in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from Rosh Hanikra, close to the Lebanese border, northern Israel May 4, 2021.
4

Leader of Russia-annexed region calls for Russia’s Military Chief to ‘shoot himself’

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visit the Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province, Syria December 11, 2017
5

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by