(From left to right) Cpt. (res.) Asaf Pinhas Tubul, Sgt.-First Class (res.) Asaf Pinhas Tubul, and Maj. Dvir David Fima

The IDF published Thursday the names of three soldiers who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

Sgt.-First Class (res.) Asaf Pinhas Tubul, 22, from Kiryat Motzkin, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip and served in the 77th Armored Battalion of the 7th Brigade. An officer and a soldier were seriously wounded in battle alongside Tubul as well.

Cpt. (res.) Neriya Zisk, 24, from Masu'ot Itzhak, fell in battle in the central Gaza Strip and served as a company commander in the 52nd Battalion of the 401st Brigade.

Maj. Dvir David Fima, 32, from Kfar Yona, fell in battle in the central Gaza Strip and served as a deputy commander of the 198th Battalion in the 460th Brigade. A soldier was seriously wounded in battle alongside Fima.

Since the war between Israel and Hamas began, 501 IDF soldiers have fallen in battle.