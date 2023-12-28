Israel-Hamas war: Three soldiers fall in Gaza, drone hits Golan Heights
Gantz: "We are not in the government to stay, we are here to win" • Israeli forces clash with Palestinians throughout West Bank
IDF publishes names of three soldiers who fell in battle in Gaza
The IDF published Thursday the names of three soldiers who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.
Sgt.-First Class (res.) Asaf Pinhas Tubul, 22, from Kiryat Motzkin, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip and served in the 77th Armored Battalion of the 7th Brigade. An officer and a soldier were seriously wounded in battle alongside Tubul as well.
Cpt. (res.) Neriya Zisk, 24, from Masu'ot Itzhak, fell in battle in the central Gaza Strip and served as a company commander in the 52nd Battalion of the 401st Brigade.
Maj. Dvir David Fima, 32, from Kfar Yona, fell in battle in the central Gaza Strip and served as a deputy commander of the 198th Battalion in the 460th Brigade. A soldier was seriously wounded in battle alongside Fima.
Since the war between Israel and Hamas began, 501 IDF soldiers have fallen in battle.
Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Ramallah - report
A Palestinian man was killed and several others were injured amid clashes with Israeli forces in Ramallah in the West Bank early Thursday morning, according to Palestinian reports.
Clashes were reported in several cities throughout the West Bank on Wednesday night, including in Jericho, Halhul, Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nablus. At least nine Palestinians were injured in clashes in Halhul overnight, according to Palestinian reports.
In Jenin, one Palestinian was moderately injured and two others were lightly injured in an Israeli drone strike, according to Palestinian media.
Kamikaze drone targets Golan for first time in war
A kamikaze drone hit an open area in the southern Golan Heights on Wednesday night, with the Iran-backed militias in Iraq claiming responsibility for the attack.
No injuries were reported in the incident, although damage was caused to a building.
The Iran-backed militias in Iraq said that they launched the drone toward a site near the town of Eliad in the Golan Heights "in support of Gaza."
This is the first case of an explosive drone falling in the Golan Heights during the war.
The Iran-backed militias in Iraq also claimed responsibility for an attack near the Erbil International Airport earlier on Wednesday. The militias said that they targeted a site belonging to the US-led coalition.
Iraqi militias involvement in the Israel-Hamas war
The Iraqi militias have also claimed several times since the war began that they launched drones toward Eilat.
Netanyahu, France's Macron talk threats in Gaza, Lebanon and Red Sea
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Netanyahu regarding issues within Israel's borders and in the Middle East at large.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Wednesday evening with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
Netanyahu thanked Macron for France's involvement in protecting freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and for its willingness to help restore security on Israel's border with Lebanon, the statement said.
The prime minister updated Macron on developments in the war in Gaza, as well as efforts to bring about the release of Israel's hostages, and asked the French president to continue working for their release.
"Netanyahu made it clear that the people and the government of Israel are determined to work to return the residents in the North and South to their homes, by any means," the statement concluded.
Calls for a 'durable' ceasefire
French President Emmanuel Macron told Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a call of the need to work towards a durable ceasefire "with the help of all regional and international partners," the French Presidency said in the statement.
France will also work with Jordan in days ahead on humanitarian operations in Gaza, it added.
Macron has criticized the scope of Israel's force against Hamas in the past and called for a lasting cessation of combat.
"We cannot allow the idea to take root that an effective fight against terrorism implies razing Gaza or attacking civilian populations indiscriminately," Macron said in a December interview with the French broadcaster France 5.
While recognizing Israel's "right to defend itself and fight terrorism," Macron said that France called for the protection of civilians and "a ceasefire that will lead to a humanitarian ceasefire."
US airstrikes in Iraq aimed to deter Iran, terror attacks - Biden
The US military carried out retaliatory air strikes in Iraq after a drone attack earlier by Iran-aligned terrorists that left one US service member in critical condition, and two others wounded.
The US military's airstrikes on Monday in Iraq aimed to deter Iran and Iran-backed terror groups from conducting or supporting attacks on United States personnel and facilities, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.
The US military carried out retaliatory air strikes on Monday in Iraq after a drone attack earlier in the day by Iran-aligned terrorists that left one US service member in critical condition and wounded two other US personnel.
The back-and-forth clash was the latest demonstration of how the war in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas risks rippling across the Middle East.
"The strikes were intended to degrade and disrupt the ongoing series of attacks against the United States and our partners, and to deter Iran and Iran-backed militia groups from conducting or supporting further attacks on United States personnel and facilities," Biden said in a letter on Wednesday to the top leaders of the US Congress.
"The United States stands ready to take further action, as necessary and appropriate, to address further threats or attacks."
Iran-aligned groups in Iraq and Syria oppose Israel's campaign in Gaza and hold the United States responsible due to its support for Israel.
The US strikes in Iraq likely killed "a number of Kataib Hezbollah militants" and destroyed facilities used by the group, the US military said.
Washington has also said Iran was "deeply involved" in planning operations against commercial vessels in the Red Sea.
Iran denies involvement in the attacks by the Houthis, who control much of Yemen including the capital and have since October attacked commercial vessels that they say have Israeli links, in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
Health officials in Hamas-run Gaza say over 21,000 people have died in Israel's offensive after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people.
Hezbollah rocks northern Israel with most attacks in single day of war
The IDF did not confirm the number of attacks by Hezbollah, but confirmed multiple rounds of rocket launches.
Hezbollah on Wednesday unleashed multiple rounds of rocket attacks and multiple drone strikes reaching approximately three dozen total attacks on Israel, reportedly the most the group has launched in one day since October 7.
While the attacks did not cause injuries, they caused significant damage in Kiryat Shmona and were also directed at Rosh Hanikra and Mount Dov.
The spike in attacks came after IDF strikes allegedly killed a Lebanese-Australian man, the man’s wife, the man’s brother who is a member of Hezbollah all in Lebanon, killed Sayyed Reza Mousavi, a senior commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and as the IDF’s increased attacks have pushed back around half of Hezbollah’s forces from the border.
The IDF did not confirm the number of attacks by Hezbollah, but confirmed multiple rounds of rocket launches.
The IDF had been attacking Hezbollah overnight and continued to attack the terror group Wednesday morning and afternoon, both in response to the sources of the fire, but also in what appears to be a gradual effort to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure south of Lebanon’s Litani River.
New operational plans
The rounds of exchanges of fire also came as IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi visited IDF Northern Commander Maj Gen, Uri Gordon and approved additional new unspecified operational plans.
Halevi also reiterated various messages about the IDF’s commitment to return security to the 80,000 or so Israeli northern residents who were evacuated from their homes in October.
The strike late on Tuesday on the Lebanese-Australian man hit a home in the town of Bint Jbeil, where the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah enjoys widespread support.
The Lebanese-Australian civilian man was identified by one of his relatives as Ibrahim Bazzi. His wife, a Lebanese national, also died. Hezbollah then announced the killing of Ali Bazzi, his brother and one of the Shi'ite Muslim group's fighters.
Asked about the incident, the Israeli military said one of its jets had struck a Hezbollah military site overnight in Lebanon. Australian media quoted a spokesperson for Australia's foreign ministry as saying it was aware of the report and was seeking confirmation.
Hezbollah launched the most rockets and weaponized drones against Israel on Wednesday that it has in a single day since the spate of daily clashes began, security sources said.
Israeli air strikes and shelling have killed more than 125 Hezbollah fighters, another 25 or so Palestinian terrorists in Lebanon, and according to Reuters nearly two dozen civilians, including children, elderly and several journalists.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities