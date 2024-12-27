IDF announces fallen soldier in Gaza, Sirens sound in central Israel following Yemen missile
IDF to give families of observers killed on Oct. 7 final recordings before massacre • IAF strikes Yemen in 'Operation Sounds of the Vineyard'
IAF conducts largest strike on Houthi targets since outbreak of war
World Health Organization director Tedros Ghebreyesus was present at time of strike • Three killed, 16 injured as per Houthi reports
Israeli airstrikes targeted a host of Houthi infrastructure near the airports of Hodeidah and the Yemeni capital of Sana'a, sources confirmed to The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.Go to the full article >>
WATCH: How Israel's Air Force prepared for attack on Yemen's Sana'a airport
IAF chief Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar: "We have just seen a tangible demonstration of our capabilities, and we are capable of much, much more."
The Israeli Air Force struck several targets across Houthi-controlled Yemen on Thursday as retaliation for the missile attacks against Tel Aviv.Go to the full article >>
IDF to give families of observers killed on Oct. 7 final recordings before massacre
IDF personnel chief Maj.-Gen. Dado Bar-Khalifa will meet on Friday with the families of the IDF observers in order to provide them with all the communication recordings from the last 24 hours before the observers's deaths, the IDF announced on Thursday.Go to the full article >>
Explosions heard in central Israel following IDF strikes in Gaza
Explosions were heard in central Israel following extensive IDF strikes in the Gaza Strip on Thursday night.Go to the full article >>
UN chief says Israeli strikes in Yemen, including at airport, are alarming
The spokesperson of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday condemned escalations between Israel and Yemen, saying Israel's airstrikes on Yemen's Sanaa International Airport, the Red Sea ports and power stations were alarming.Go to the full article >>
Sirens sound across central Israel after projectile launched from Yemen
A missile launched from Yemen triggered sirens across central Israel and diverted multiple flights early Friday morning, with the IDF confirming interception before it crossed the border.
Sirens sounded across central Israel following a projectile launched from Yemen, the IDF announced early Friday morning.Go to the full article >>
IDF officer killed, two soldiers seriously wounded in northern Gaza
Another soldier from Maj. Shriebman's unit was injured in the incident.
Maj. Hod Shriebman was killed in combat in northern Gaza, the IDF announced on Thursday.Go to the full article >>
What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.