Netanyahu: There's no hostage deal because of Hamas, Israel raids Iranian missile facility

Israel's assassination of Hezbollah's former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was the culmination of extensive spy infiltration and intelligence gathering from the terror group that spanned decades, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

The NYT investigation, based on interviews with more than two dozen current and former Israeli, American, and European officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss classified operations, revealed just how extensively Israeli spies had penetrated Hezbollah as part of two decades of methodical intelligence work in preparation for an all-out war that many expected would eventually come.

The Israeli spies recruited people to plant listening devices in Hezbollah bunkers, tracked meetings between one top commander and his four mistresses, and had near-constant visibility into the movements of the terror group's leaders, per NYT's report.

NYT acknowledged there were major breakthroughs, such as in 2012 when Israel's Unit 8200 stole a trove of information, including the specifics of the leaders' secret hide-outs and the group's arsenal of missiles and rockets. NYT also highlighted significant stumbles, such as in late 2023, when a Hezbollah technician got suspicious about the batteries in the pagers, which were later detonated by Israel, crippling thousands of Hezbollah terrorists.

NYT noted that Unit 8200 scrambled to save their efforts in September when they collected intelligence that Hezbollah terrorists were concerned enough about the pagers that they were sending some of them to Iran for inspection.