The Jerusalem Post's top 10 photos of 2022

2022 was a tumultuous one, in Israel and around the world.

In a year filled with wars and political mayhem, there was no shortage of memorable events, even if some we'd like to forget.

However, not everything was so doom and gloom.

Aside from the conflict, politics and war, there were also many good things to remember and even everyday images to treasure.

From rallying in support of Ukraine, keeping calm and carrying on amid a wave of terrorism and even just a cute image of a turtle, there is no shortage of memorable pictures that document the many ways in which our world continues to change.

And here are some of those images.

The following were chosen by Jerusalem Post photographer Marc Israel Sellem as his personal favorite pictures of the year 2022.

“Wherever I am, I always try to find the picture that will tell the story from a different angle,” he says.

“Wherever I am, I always try to find the picture that will tell the story from a different angle.” Marc Israel Sellem

The photos are presented counting down.

Come back next year to see how the world has changed in 2023. And take a look to see how far we've come since last year with The Jerusalem Post's top 10 photographs of 2021.

10. A haredi woman in a "burka" in Jerusalem, August 2022

Not the Taliban, but a Jewish woman wearing a ‘Haredi burka,’ in Jerusalem. August 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

No, this isn't a woman wearing a burka and she isn't even Muslim.

This is one of Israel's many ultra-Orthodox Jews, out for a walk in the city of Jerusalem.

9. Running in the Jerusalem Marathon, March 2022

Keep on running. The Jerusalem Marathon. March 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Jerusalem Marathon is a time when runners of all backgrounds race together in the streets of Israel's capital.

Just keep on running, you're almost there!

8. A rescued sea turtle missing a fin in the Jerusalem Aquarium, February 2022

A rescued sea turtle finds a safe home at the Jerusalem Aquarium after his fin was caught in a plastic fishing net. February 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The world is a dangerous place, and plastic garbage can pose a significant danger to some of our aquatic friends. This poor sea turtle lost a fin because of this, but he now has a safe home in the Jerusalem Aquarium.

7. A pro-Ukraine rally outside the Knesset, February 2022

A pro-Ukraine rally in front of the Knesset. The war after Russia invaded Ukraine was one of the events of the year, and here we can see the anguish of Ukrainian Israelis. February 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

A pro-Ukraine rally in front of the Knesset. The war after Russia invaded Ukraine was one of the events of the year, and here we can see the anguish of Ukrainian Israelis.

6. Selichot at the Western Wall, October 2022

Slichot (penitential prayers) at the Western Wall; God listens to the prayers of everyone. October 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Slichot (penitential prayers) at the Western Wall, ahead of the High Holy Days. Whether you're ultra-Orthodox or secular, in the IDF or not – everyone can still come and pray.

5. A coronavirus test in Jerusalem, January 2022

A coronavirus test in Jerusalem. COVID goes beyond conflict and affects everyone. January 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

An ultra-Orthodox Israeli is seen getting a COVID-19 test in Jerusalem from a Muslim healthcare worker.

The conflict may run deep in society, but the coronavirus is something that crosses all divisions.

4. The 'Ben-Gvir' flag march in Jerusalem, April 2022

The ‘Ben-Gvir’ flag march in Jerusalem. This helped give the Otzma Yehudit leader many votes in the election. April 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Jerusalem Day flag march saw many religious zionists, including far-right Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, marched through the city while waving Israeli flags. This helped give the Otzma Yehudit leader many votes in the November 1 election.

3. Guns and guitars in Jerusalem, April 2022

Guns and guitars. Life goes on in Jerusalem despite a spike in terror attacks. April 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Guns and guitars together on the streets of Jerusalem. Even amid a spike in terrorist attacks, which had been ongoing at the time this was taken, life in Israel's capital still goes on.

2. A new way of viewing Israeli cabinet meetings, July 2022

After years of shooting cabinet meetings, I found a new way to capture it. July 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

When you're as experienced as a photographer as Marc Israel Sellem, you've no doubt taken hundreds of photos of Israeli cabinet meetings over the years. Sometimes, these get stale, so it's always good to look from a new perspective.

1. Naftali Bennett embodies what half of Israel thinks of him, June 2022

Then-prime minister Naftali Bennett in the Knesset. The photo captures what half the country is thinking about him. June 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett had a divisive reputation towards the end of his time in office. Here in June, this picture tends to sum up just what 50% of all Israelis thought of him.