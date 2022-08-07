The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem Post Aliyah Portal

Gov't opens trauma hotline for olim living in South

The center was established in collaboration with The Community Stress Prevention Center (CSPC).

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: AUGUST 7, 2022 13:04
Israelis run for shelter during a rocket alert in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, on August 6, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israelis run for shelter during a rocket alert in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, on August 6, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

As a result of Operation Breaking Dawn and the escalation in Israel's South, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry began to conduct updates in different languages, in order to assist the thousands of new olim living in the south, who have been facing the security reality in Israel for the first time. 

The Ministry established a hotline for emotional support for olim and returning residents that has been active since Saturday. The center was established in collaboration with The Community Stress Prevention Center (CSPC).

Since the beginning of 2022, over 42,000 new immigrants have immigrated to Israel from around the world; 34,000 of them immigrated from Russia, Ukraine and its surrounding countries and about 1,000 new olim arrived from Ethiopia.

The emotional and informational hotline operates in a variety of languages, "the conversations are completely discreet and there is complete confidentiality for each applicant," the ministry said in a press release.

The hotlines numbers in the various languages:

Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, on August 6, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, on August 6, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

04-7702650 (French)04-7702651 (English)04-7702649 (Spanish)04-7702648 (Russian)04-8258081 (Amharic)

In the meantime, the Aliyah and Absorption Ministry, in cooperation with the Home Front Command, began distributing information in the different languages by soldiers in a variety of communication channels and networks.

Who's behind it?

In addition, employees of the ministry and of the Jewish Agency, have conducted inspections in different facilities where the olim live such as absorption centers and the housing clusters — in order to make sure that the protected areas and bomb shelters are operating and adequate.

"The Aliyah and Absorption Ministry will continue to assist with all the means it has, in order that the olim living in the South and throughout the country receive all the necessary assistance for defense in an emergency," said Aliyah and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano Shata. 



Tags aliyah Gaza IDF Jewish Agency rockets first aliyah making aliyah rockets fired on israel gaza strip immigration Operation Breaking Dawn
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
2

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
3

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
4

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh
5

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike

OSAMA BIN LADEN WITH ADVISOR AL-ZAWAHIRI DURING INTERVIEW.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by