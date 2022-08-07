Gov't opens trauma hotline for olim living in South

As a result of Operation Breaking Dawn and the escalation in Israel's South, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry began to conduct updates in different languages, in order to assist the thousands of new olim living in the south, who have been facing the security reality in Israel for the first time.

The Ministry established a hotline for emotional support for olim and returning residents that has been active since Saturday. The center was established in collaboration with The Community Stress Prevention Center (CSPC).

Since the beginning of 2022, over 42,000 new immigrants have immigrated to Israel from around the world; 34,000 of them immigrated from Russia, Ukraine and its surrounding countries and about 1,000 new olim arrived from Ethiopia.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The emotional and informational hotline operates in a variety of languages, "the conversations are completely discreet and there is complete confidentiality for each applicant," the ministry said in a press release.

The hotlines numbers in the various languages:

Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, on August 6, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

04-7702650 (French)04-7702651 (English)04-7702649 (Spanish)04-7702648 (Russian)04-8258081 (Amharic)

In the meantime, the Aliyah and Absorption Ministry, in cooperation with the Home Front Command, began distributing information in the different languages by soldiers in a variety of communication channels and networks.

Who's behind it?

In addition, employees of the ministry and of the Jewish Agency, have conducted inspections in different facilities where the olim live such as absorption centers and the housing clusters — in order to make sure that the protected areas and bomb shelters are operating and adequate.

"The Aliyah and Absorption Ministry will continue to assist with all the means it has, in order that the olim living in the South and throughout the country receive all the necessary assistance for defense in an emergency," said Aliyah and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano Shata.