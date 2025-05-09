Inside IAF's strikes on Houthi targets, Omer Shem Tov says Hamas tried to use him to kill soldiers
Behind the cockpit: Inside the IAF's precision strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen
The missions aimed to disrupt the Houthis' weapons supply chain and degrade their ability to operate through strategic maritime and aerial routes.
Less than 24 hours between two Israeli Air Force (IAF) strikes that hit deep into Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen, marking a significant escalation in Israel's aerial operations against regional threats.
The attack, carried out by Squadron 69 - nicknamed "The Hammers" - targeted key terror infrastructure in the port city of Hudaydah and the capital, Sanaa. According to the IDF, the missions aimed to disrupt the Houthis' weapons supply chain and degrade their ability to operate through strategic maritime and aerial routes.
The first operation took place earlier this week, with dozens of F-151 "Ra'am" fighter jets departing from Hatzerim Airbase. Preparations unfolded inside the squadron's subterranean facilities, where technical crews moved swiftly between aircraft, and pilots engaged in briefings focused on terrain analysis and real-time intelligence.
The primary targets included Houthi assets at the Hudayah seaport and a concrete plant allegedly used for constructing underground bunkers. Aircraft were dispatched on separate flight paths - some aimed at inland infrastructure, others at coastal military sites.
“When they return, my first look is at the empty weapons racks,” said an armorer from the squadron. “It’s very satisfying to know you built that—and now it was used in a historic mission.”
Within hours, preparations began for second strike
Within hours of the jets returning from the Hudayah operation, preparations began for a second strike - this time focused on the Houthi-controlled airport in Sanaa, several power stations, and an additional concrete production facility linked to a tunnel network.
A fighter pilot from Squadron 69 participated in both missions. In the first, he led the planning team. Less than a day later, he was back in the air for the second sortie.
Despite his operational experience, the pilot said the mission stood out for its pace and precision. “When flying to a new location, you’re always struck by how similar the view from above is to the maps you studied. That’s when you know the preparation was done right.”
According to the IDF, the Sanaa airport served as a conduit for weapons and financial transfers. The attack, combined with strikes on power stations, aimed to disrupt the Houthis' logistics chain and deliver a message: no area used for terror is immune.
Upon returning to base, the pilot described a moment of quiet satisfaction. “When I landed back from Sana’a,” the pilot said. “I took a breath, embraced the ground crew and fellow pilots. Knowing the mission succeeded brought immense satisfaction.”Go to the full article >>
Omer Shem Tov reveals Hamas tried to use him to kill IDF soldiers in terror trap
Omer Shem Tov described his 505 days in Gaza, the abuse his suffered and the moment he learnt from Al Jazeera that he would be released.
Hamas tried to use Omer Shem Tov in a terror trap designed to kill IDF soldiers, the released former hostage revealed in an interview with Channel 12's Uvda program on Thursday evening.
In the interview, Shem Tov recounted how terrorists began spreading what Shem Tov estimated to be around three million shekels on the floor, before instructing him to blow up a building on top of the tunnel they were keeping him captive, he said. When he refused to participate in the trap, he recounted how the terrorists threatened to shoot him in the head.
"Shoot me in the head, then,” Shem Tov responded.
The Israelis abducted by Hamas on October 7
The released hostage, who was abducted from the Nova Music festival on October 7 and spent his 505 days as a captive in Gaza, also recounted being starved underground and given “salty water.”
“There was a good party and then suddenly the music stopped. You start hearing gunshots and you see people falling to the floor too,” he described, speaking of October 7 and Ori Danino’s attempts to rescue him.
Danino was one of six hostages found murdered in a tunnel in Rafah. The 25-year-old successfully escaped the massacre but was abducted while returning to save more festival attendees.
Danino, Shem Tov said, "kept telling us: 'Get your head down, get your head down,' Ori really, really took care of us.”
Despite Danino’s efforts, their car was captured and terrorists quickly descended upon them. “One of the terrorists grabed him (Danino), threw him to the floor and tied his hands. [Then] he got on me, stepped on me, beat me,” and threw Shem Tov in front of the car’s front wheels.
“The only thing going through my mind right [then] is that he 's going to crush me,” Shem Tov explained, adding that his mind conjured thoughts of Gilad Shalit and his five years in captivity.
Omer Shem Tov's time as a hostage in Gaza
From the moment he arrived in Gaza, Shem Tov told Uvda he knew he had to try to build a connection with his captors. He asked the terrorist holding him his name and sang ‘Queen of the Roses’ after being instructed to sing for them.
For 50 days, Shem Tov was held alongside Itay Regev, being shuffled between apartments. At one point, he recounted how buildings shook around them as a result of IDF airstrikes.
Shem Tov described his fears at being left alone when Regev was released. “Suddenly, there was silence in the apartment, and then the pressures began, the concerns began, the feeling of loneliness. I just felt like I'm going crazy," he shared.
He was then transferred to a small, cramped tunnel where he spent 50 days without light and was only given a biscuit a day to eat - a significant drop from the two pitas a day he had received in the early days of his captivity.
“The water during this period,” he said, “was salty.”
"I was very, very thin. I could already see the bones," he said, speaking on the impact of his prolonged starvation.
He was eventually taken to a larger tunnel, where he spent 400 days. His captors gave up on their interrogations after becoming pre-occupied with nearby IDF soldiers, he said.
While he escaped interrogations, which other released hostages have described as incredibly violent, he shared that the nearby soldiers only worsened the terrorists’ attitude and treatment toward him. They would spit on him and curse at him, he shared.
Knowing the IDF was operating nearby, Shem Tov fantasized about escaping but his attempt was thwarted quickly after the idea was formed.
“I said okay. The IDF is above me right now, I have a chance to escape . It was at night, everyone was asleep," he recalled. " I looked around to see if anyone was reacting. No one was reacting. I got to my feet, my heart was pounding” but as he approached one of his captors, the terrorist took out a pistol before lowering it back to the ground.
“I believe it was fear. To be a deterrent," he said.
As over a year passed, Shem Tov was sometimes able to learn snippets of news from Al Jazeera. It was from watching a broadcast that he learnt he was one of 33 hostages to be released in a ceasefire-hostage deal.
Once the ceasefire began, Shem Tov said Hamas began giving him more food.
After 450 days underground, he was finally able to “breathe fresh air,” which he described as “heaven.”
While Shem Tov is now free, he admitted to feeling guilt about the others left behind.
"You tell yourself: Why am I here and they are not? What about them? I don't understand why I am here and they are not. In what way am I worth more? We are the same. There should not be a list. It should be everyone and that's it.”
Shem Tov concluded by stating he believed only another ceasefire deal would bring home the remaining 59 hostages and the hold up on one was down to politics.Go to the full article >>
Tamir Nimrodi named as Israeli hostage with heavy concerns for his wellbeing
Nimrodi, 20, was abducted by invading terrorists from near Erez Crossing at only 18 years old.
Herut Nimrodi, mother of hostage Tamir Nimrodi, named him as the Israeli hostage with serious concerns for his life, during an interview with Kan on Thursday.
Nimrodi, 20, was abducted by invading terrorists from near Erez Crossing at only 18 years old alongside Ron Sherman and Nik Baizer. Both Baizer and Sherman were mistakenly killed during an IDF strike.
He was taken barefoot, in his pyjamas and without his glasses. He was serving as an education NCO at the Coordination and Liaison Administration on the Gaza border.
Herut’s announcement came after US President Donald Trump claimed that there were only 21 living hostages in Gaza, three fewer than the 24 previously understood to be alive - although the condition of Nimrodi remains unknown.
The abduction of Tamir Nimrodi
Herut discovered her son’s abduction through social media, she told LBC in October.
"My youngest daughter, she was 14 at the time, came screaming and saying, 'My brother is being abducted. My brother is being abducted!',” Herut recounted. "She came to me with this video she's seen on Instagram from the GoPro cameras. I saw my son in his pajamas. He was barefoot. He was hiding his face so they wouldn't hit him because they brutally punched him and his two friends.”
“The last footage we saw was of him being dragged over his friend's dead body through the brick walls into the Gaza Strip,” she told The Sun. "They pushed him outside of the shelter with their hands in the air. They put all three of them near a wall with their hands behind their heads.
"They started to kick them. That's where I got the footage of three of them.
"After that they grabbed him by his neck and took him running very far through the break walls. He was paying what went through his mind. I can't even start to imagine."
Nimrodi’s mother has often relayed to Israeli media what his role meant to him, particularly as he struggled with ADHD for much of his life.
“It’s not that there’s new information,” she told reporters on a Zoom meeting organized by the Hostages Family Forum. “They are just mentioning the three hostages for whom there have been no signs of life since October 7.
“Obviously we fear for his fate and are extremely concerned. But since there is really nothing new about this and it is not based on any new evidence, we are choosing to continue to hope and await substantial news. Every political figure needs to know that words have much meaning, and that they must treat this with caution.”
“The last sign of life is a video of him being dragged on his feet, in his pajamas and without glasses. Since then, no sign. I can’t even begin to describe what I’m going through,” she added, “He always said I was his best friend. We had a rare connection. I pray for the chance to have moments with him again. The emptiness in my heart is indescribable.”
Nimrodi’s mother, sisters Amit and Mika and father Alon await his return.Go to the full article >>
Vast majority of Israelis believe victory in Gaza not possible without returning hostages - poll
The survey was based on the answers of 500 Israeli Jewish participants and was conducted by the Midgam Institute last month.
84% of Israelis believe that a victory in the Gaza Strip is impossible without the return of the remaining 59 hostages still held captive, according to a new survey released by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.
Meanwhile, 12.7% said that victory against Hamas is possible without the return of the hostages.
The survey was based on the answers of 500 Israeli Jewish participants and was conducted by the Midgam Institute last month.
57% believe, however, that the Hamas terrorist organization cannot be defeated without bringing the abductees back to Israel. 28% of participants disagreed with that assessment and said that it is possible to defeat Hamas without releasing the captives. Just over 14% of participants said that they weren't sure.
Poll decides that hostages take priority over fighting Hamas
Of the participants, over 6 of 10 Israelis believe that returning all those hostages should be of the utmost priority, even if it means ceasing all combat operations in the Palestinian enclave. Only just over a quarter of Israelis (26.3%) answered that defeating Hamas takes priority, even if it means the hostages are not brought back home. 11.4% of participants said that they are unsure of what the most important objective in the war is.
"All surveys and data clearly show the will of the people – they choose the hostages above all else," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said. "The return of the hostages is a necessary condition for an Israeli victory. Without it, there can be no national revival or healing. Israeli society is united on the issue of the hostages and agrees that their return is the most urgent national mission."Go to the full article >>
Most Israelis believe peace agreement with Palestinians would improve security and economy - survey
Many respondents believed a political solution would enhance safety, strengthen the economy, and increase stability, despite doubts about its feasibility.
Most Israelis believe that a peace agreement with the Palestinians would improve national security and boost the economy, even though few expect such a deal to be reached in the coming decade, a new survey from Hebrew University’s Chord Center for Social Psychology for Social Change found.
The results contradict the widespread perception that peace lacks public support. Many respondents said they believed a political solution would enhance personal safety, strengthen the economy, and increase long-term stability, even as doubts persist over its feasibility.
The survey, conducted in April 2025 among 820 Israeli adults, will be presented this week at the People’s Peace Summit in Jerusalem. The summit, scheduled for May 8–9, is organized by It’s Time, a coalition of 60 Israeli civil society groups promoting peace, reconciliation, and a shared society.
Peace seen as path to greater security
According to the findings, 46% of respondents believe that a peace agreement would reduce rocket attacks against Israel, compared to 21% who believed it would increase them. When asked about terror attacks, 41% said such incidents would decrease, while 28% expected them to rise. On a personal level, 43% believed their own security would improve under an agreement, while 17% feared it would worsen.
The data also suggested optimism regarding IDF service. Nearly half (49%) said they believed reserve duty would be shortened as a result of peace, while 34% said mandatory service could also be reduced.
Peace deal seen as economic, democratic boost
A majority (60%) said a peace agreement would lead to increased tourism. About 50% expected such a deal to drive economic growth and promote regional technological partnerships. On a social level, 46% believed it would allow more investment in education, health, and welfare.
In addition, 45% said the government could focus more on domestic priorities. A further 39% saw peace as a way to strengthen Israeli democracy, though 31% said it could also deepen societal divisions.
Among opposition voters, 57% said a peace agreement that includes a Palestinian state would bolster democracy—highlighting a prevailing concern that the conflict undermines democratic governance.
International backing viewed as essential
Most respondents identified international involvement as key to achieving peace. Some 58% cited American engagement as important, while 57% supported official Israeli recognition of the Palestinian Authority. Another 54% highlighted the role of Arab states in securing a regional agreement.
Political affiliation was a significant factor in attitudes toward peace. Among opposition voters, 64% said that changing the current government would improve the chances for peace, compared to just 26% of coalition voters. Regarding national consensus, 65% of opposition voters said it was necessary to reach an agreement, while only 35% of coalition voters agreed.
Optimism mixed with deep skepticism
While 42% of respondents supported a regional peace deal that includes the establishment of a Palestinian state, only 15% said they believed such a deal could be achieved in the near future. Among coalition supporters, that figure dropped to just 5%, compared to 24% among opposition voters.
In a statement, the It’s Time coalition said: “The findings presented at the conference prove that Israelis want hope—and they see peace as the key. A political agreement with the Palestinians is rightly seen as the foundation for security, regional stability, and prosperity. This is a moment for serious, courageous and practical discourse. Especially in times of pain and distrust, it’s vital to present a vision for the future. Most Israelis believe peace would positively affect their lives. The People’s Peace Conference is about turning that belief into action. It’s a call not only to the government but to the public, to demand and build a different future together.”
Peace summit expected to be largest anti-war gathering since October 7
The People’s Peace Summit is expected to be the largest anti-war event since the Hamas-led massacre of October 7. The conference will feature cultural programming, educational forums, security and reconciliation discussions, and economic panels. Organizers say the goal is to channel public frustration and grief into actionable steps for peace and coexistence.Go to the full article >>
