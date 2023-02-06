Gantz: Israel will go on strike if necessary to fight judicial reforms

"If the race to a coup d'etat continues, we will also use our right to strike – and masses of civilians will bring the country to a standstill," National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz said to the press of his party's weekly meeting on Monday.

Gantz condemned calls to take up arms and other inciting comments from the past week, and encouraged the public instead to protest in every way that the law allows – in the Knesset, in the streets and elsewhere. The former defense minister repeated his call for dialogue with the coalition, arguing that the coalition was continuing at full speed and brushing aside all attempts at compromise while putting on a show that real debate was happening in the Knesset Constitution Committee.

"Agreed upon reform – yes. Coup D'etat – no," Gantz said.

Smotrich addresses the same issue as Gantz

Minutes later, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich addressed the same issue ahead of his Religious Zionist Party meeting.

"We support dialogue and support examining and hearing different angles and ideas, but we will not agree to grant veto power over the legislative process," Smotrich said.

Religious Zionist Party chairman and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is seen at a faction meeting at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on February 6, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Smotrich criticized opposition leader MK Yair Lapid and the rest of the opposition's "irresponsible" conduct, arguing that a direct line ran between this conduct and inciting comments over the last week, including the call to take up arms and a call to assassinate the prime minister.

"He who does not know how to stay within the lines in a legitimate democratic protest and crosses them, in the end leads to the fact that more and more people, not just from the fringes, come and support severe incitement and direct calls for murder. It all begins from the top," the finance minister said.