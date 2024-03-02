Hamas delegation meets Russian dep. FM, Jewish dentist killed in US
The White House's announcement comes a day after the disaster in northern Gaza, where 100 Palestinians were killed while attempting to receive humanitarian assistance from aid trucks.
In the coming weeks, the US will provide humanitarian aid to Gaza via airdrops and eventually a maritime corridor, the White House announced on Friday.
The White House's announcement comes a day after the disaster in northern Gaza, where 100 Palestinians were killed while attempting to receive humanitarian assistance from aid trucks.
National Security Spokesman John Kirby called Thursday's event tragic and alarming. The US asked Israel to investigate the situation, which Kirby said Israel is taking seriously. Kirby said the White House doesn't have enough information yet to verify the IDF claims that they only fired warning shots.
"This event underscores the importance we believe of expanding and sustaining the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza since so much of it is in need," Kirby said, "and by no means should what happened yesterday preclude or prevent additional humanitarian assistance from getting in."
The air drops will be carried out in coordination with international partners, particularly Jordan, Kirby said.
Kirby said there's few military operations that are more complicated than humanitarian assistance airdrops because so many parameters have to be exactly right. The airdrops will be part of a sustained effort Kirby said and will improve over time.
Gaza's population density makes airdrops complicated
It's extremely difficult to do an airdrop in such a crowded environment as Gaza that's so densely populated, Kirby said.
The first airdrops will likely be food. The biggest risk is making sure no one gets hurt on the ground and will be safe for people so they don't become victims of the drop, Kirby said.
The drop also needs to be in a location that is accessible to aid organizations to help with the collection and distribution of the food, according to Kirby.
The idea for air drops has been worked on for a while, Kirby said, but the need has become more acute in recent weeks.
"[Thursday's] event certainly underscored for the president the need to continue to find alternative routes and alternative means of getting humanitarian assistance into Gaza," Kirby said.
The White House is trying to get ground relief into Gaza, which is why Kirby said the hostage deal needs to be reached. The air drops will be a supplement, not a replacement, for moving in aid on the ground.
Kirby said the White House's announcement will not come as a surprise to the Israelis.
"This isn't about pulling levers and trying to hold something over Prime Minister Netanyahu. The war cabinet, they have been willing to work with us on getting aid and assistance into Gaza," Kirby said. "I want to be, as I said earlier, clear that it's not enough."
Kirby was pressed if the US will still militarily support Israel after the events in Northern Gaza on Thursday.
US Embassy in Haiti issues alert amid heavy gunfire and traffic disruptions
Kenya announced plans in July last year to lead the mission to Haiti, where gangs control most of the capital and nearly 5,000 people were killed in the violence last year.
Heavy gunfire and traffic disruptions were seen on Friday in some areas of Haiti's capital, the local US embassy said on Friday, a day after other violent events left four police officers dead.
Violence has sparked during Primer Minister Ariel Henry's visit to Kenya this week.
Earlier on Friday, the two countries signed a deal to secure a plan to send 1,000 police officers to lead a UN-approved mission aimed at tackling gang violence in the Caribbean nation.
Kenya announced plans in July last year to lead the mission to Haiti, where gangs control most of the capital and nearly 5,000 people were killed in the violence last year.
But Kenya's High Court ruled the deployment, initially expected by January, unconstitutional in the absence of a "reciprocal arrangement" with the host government.
That has effectively placed the entire mission on hold, even as the United States and Canada have pledged hundreds of millions of dollars to it, and some countries have committed armed personnel.
Wave of violence
A wave of panic swept through downtown Port-au-Prince on Thursday as violence and heavy gunfire broke out, in what a gang leader said was a demonstration against authorities.
The armed clashes involving gangs, police, and vigilantes took place on the same day Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry arrived in Kenya for talks on the deployment of a multinational security mission in the country backed by the United Nations.
By midday, most institutions and businesses in the city had closed and thousands of people were trying to flee the downtown area on foot or public transport, witnesses said.
Hamas claims seven hostages killed in captivity in Gaza
"We confirm that the number of enemy prisoners who were killed as a result of the military operations of the enemy army in the Gaza Strip may exceed seventy prisoners," Hamas wrote.
Hamas claimed on its Telegram channel on Friday that seven hostages had been killed during Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.
Hamas named three of the hostages that had been allegedly killed as Chaim Gershon Peri, 79, Yoram Itak Metzger, 80, and Amiram Israel Cooper, 85. The terrorist group said a later announcement would contain the names of the remaining four.
All three men were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7.
The information provided by Hamas is unconfirmed, and Hamas has previously shared false information on the well-being of hostages as part of its use of psychological warfare. Hamas has previously named a hostage as killed only to later release them, as was the case of Hannah Katzir.
Hamas's latest statement on the seven hostages
“We have previously announced that our contact has been cut off with our mujahideen who are guarding a number of enemy prisoners,” Hamas announced on their Telegram, “and that we believe that a number of the prisoners have been killed as a result of the Zionist bombing.
“After examination and scrutiny during recent weeks, we have confirmed the martyrdom of a number of our mujahideen and the killing of seven enemy prisoners in the Gaza Strip as a result of the Zionist bombing.”
"We confirm that the number of enemy prisoners who were killed as a result of the military operations of the enemy army in the Gaza Strip may exceed seventy prisoners," the statement claimed. "We have been keen all along to preserve the lives of the prisoners, but it has become clear that the enemy leadership is deliberately killing its prisoners to get rid of this file.
"At the same time, we affirm that the price we will take in exchange for five or ten living prisoners is the same price we would have taken in exchange for all the prisoners if the enemy’s bombing operations had not killed them."
The last component of the statement is a reference to the current proposed ceasefire deal, which would begin on the Islamic holiday of Ramadan and see 10 security prisoners released per Israeli hostage.
Videos on the hostages
The three hostages announced dead by Hamas on Friday had all appeared in a video in December, where they pled for their release from captivity.
With his hair fashioned into an Islamic-style, Peri had said “You have to release us from here – it does not matter the cost."
“We don’t want to be casualties as a direct result of the IDF military airstrikes,” he said.
Hamas had released a video teasing their announcement about the fate of a few of their hostages held in Gaza earlier in the day.
The video, which opened with a question mark, showed the images of the Peri, Metzger, and Cooper. Underneath the images, read the text, "What do you think?"
It then proposed three scenarios regarding the fates of the hostages. In the first, all had been killed, in the second some had been killed and others wounded, and in the third, all were still alive.
"Tonight we will inform you of their fate," the video concluded.
In January, Hamas released a nearly identical video announcing the fates of Yossi Sharabi, Itai Svirsky, and Noa Argamani. The IDF later confirmed the deaths of Sharabi and Svirsky.
About the hostages
Peri had been at his home on Kibbutz Nir Oz with his wife on October 7, when Hamas invaded and murdered over 1200 people.
He had prevented his wife's potential kidnapping or murder by giving himself up while she remained hidden, his son told Reuters.
Cooper and Metzger's wives had been kidnapped on October 7 but later released as part of a temporary ceasefire deal.
US blocks UN Security Council resolution blaming Israel for deaths during Gaza aid incident
The US decision to block the veto came hours after a White House spokeswoman called the mass death incident “alarming” and called on Israel to investigate the incident.
(JTA) — The United States blocked consideration of a United Nations Security Council resolution blaming Israel for the dozens of deaths that occurred during the the delivery of humanitarian assistance in northern Gaza on Thursday, as world leaders stepped up their calls for a ceasefire.
The US decision to block the veto came hours after a White House spokeswoman called the mass death incident “alarming” and called on Israel to investigate the incident.
The Associated Press reported that 14 of the 15 members of the Security Council favored approving the resolution, drafted by Algeria, but that the United States, one of five permanent members of the council with veto power, blocked it, seeking more information about the incident. The text of the draft resolution was not available.
“We don’t have all the facts on the ground – that’s the problem,” The AP quoted the deputy US ambassador, Robert Wood, as saying.
Israeli officials said troops were escorting trucks delivering aid to Gaza City on Thursday when hundreds of Palestinians, who global health officials say are on the verge of a famine caused by the Israel-Hamas war, rushed toward the aid.
Hamas officials said that more than 100 Palestinians were killed in the ensuing melee, and blamed Israeli gunfire. Israeli officials say scant gunfire fired as warnings were responsible for 10 Palestinian casualties but said the vast majority of the deaths happened because of a chaotic stampede that they could not easily control.
The incident came as the Palestinian death toll topped 30,000 in the war launched when Hamas terrorists massacred approximately 1,200 Israelis on Oct. 7, and took more than 250 hostage. US President Joe Biden and Middle Eastern countries are working to bring about a temporary ceasefire to free more than 130 hostages still held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian security prisoners, and to facilitate the delivery of much needed relief to the strip.
World leaders expressed their concern for the situation in Gaza
“The events in northern Gaza are tremendously alarming and of deep concern to us,” Olivia Dalton, a White House spokeswoman told reporters in the hours after the mass deaths. “Too many civilian lives have been lost as a consequence of military operations in Gaza.”
She said White House officials had been in touch with their Israeli counterparts. “We’ve been in touch with the government of Israel this morning about — to gather information and to request that they investigate and provide more information about the circumstances that led to this tragedy,” she said.
Biden in a brief exchange with reporters acknowledged that the incident would complicate his previous optimistic prediction that a temporary ceasefire could be in place by Monday. “Probably not by Monday, but I’m hopeful,” he said Thursday and then when asked in a followup question if the events in Gaza City earlier in the day would complicate the negotiations, he said “I know it will.”
World leaders stepped up their calls for a ceasefire in the wake of the mass deaths, with some blaming Israel for what happened.
“Deep indignation at the images coming from Gaza where civilians have been targeted by Israeli soldiers,” French President Emmanuel Macron, who had initially been strongly supportive of Israel in the war, said on social media. “I express my strongest condemnation of these shootings and call for truth, justice, and respect for international law.”
“Deeply disturbed by images from Gaza,” Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said on social media. “Every effort must be made to investigate what happened and ensure transparency. Humanitarian aid is a lifeline for those in need and access to it must be ensured. We stand by civilians, urging their protection in line with international law.”
Even if Israel releases persuasive evidence that most of the deaths were the result of a stampede and not gunfire, the incident is likely to step up calls on Israel to allow in more efforts to secure Gaza Palestinians.
Israel has emphasized the chaos the soldiers faced, releasing drone footage of people rushing toward the food delivery.
Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the IDF spokesman, released an impassioned five-minute address in English arguing that the IDF troops were dedicated to the humanitarian aim of safely delivering the relief.
“The Israel Defense Forces operate according to the rules of engagement and the international law,” he said. “No IDF strike was conducted towards the aid convoy. I want to repeat that: No IDF strike was conducted towards the the aid convoy. On the contrary, the IDF was there conducting a humanitarian operation to secure the humanitarian corridor and allow the aid convoy to reach its designated distribution point so that the humanitarian aid could reach Gazan civilians in the north that are in need.”
'Is Hamas destroyed?' Egyptian broadcaster challenges Netanyahu on-air
"Insanity is to repeat the same action and expect a different result. But apparently the Netanyahu government hasn't heard this."
Yet another Egyptian news broadcaster made headlines on Thursday by attacking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during her broadcast on the Egyptian Alghad channel.
After the 16th day of the war, Egyptian journalist Basma Wahba made news when she addressed Israel in Hebrew and attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
الاعلامية بسمة وهبة توجه رسالة شديدة اللهجة لإسرائيل ونتنياهوpic.twitter.com/JTR12np203— Screen Mix (@ScreenMix) October 21, 2023
On Thursday, it was the turn of journalist Catherine Diab, from the Egyptian Alghad channel, broadcasting from Cairo and Britain, who attacked Israeli policy in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out and addressed the Netanyahu government.
At the beginning of her remarks, she said: "On the one hand, Israel understands that a ceasefire in Gaza is necessary, and on the other hand, it insists on opening another front and operating in Lebanon, on both sides its choosing war."
"At the same time, is there a new deal on the horizon? This is what President Biden announced , when he expressed optimism for a deal to release prisoners between Israel and Hamas. If there is indeed a ceasefire, this does not mean that the situation in Lebanon will calm down, said Israeli Defense Minister Gallant," she claimed.
News of a temporary ceasefire and hostage deal have been in the air for weeks, with long discussions by multiple national security delegations including Israel, the US, Qatar, and Egypt. Hamas and Israel both claim that a deal is far from being reached, while President Biden hopes to have one by Ramadan.
Diab calls the Netanyahu government Insane
Diab continued in her broadcast, saying "But I ask a question, did Israel destroy the military capabilities of Hamas after five months, allowing it to dare to aspire to destroy the capabilities of Hezbollah? There is a saying that says, insanity is to repeat the same action and expect a different result. But apparently the Netanyahu government has not heard of this, or, as always, they has hidden interests."
Escalation between Hezbollah and Israel has also been a looming question for months. There have been rockets launched almost daily from Lebanon into northern Israel, followed by IDF responses, destroying the launchers or eliminating Hezbollah terrorists.
Recently, Tehran signaled to Hezbollah that it is allowed to escalate its attacks against Israel at its discretion.
Biden hopes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal by Ramadan
US President Joe Biden on Friday said he hoped there would be a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas by the time of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which starts on March 10.
Taking a look underground: West Point expert reframes Hamas tunnel issue
He then noted the immense investment Hamas has made in constructing these tunnels, which he believes may have cost the organization up to a billion dollars over fifteen years.
Chair of urban warfare studies at West Point, John Spencer, published an in-depth analysis of Hamas's unprecedented sub-terranean tunnel network, and the measures taken by the IDF to effectively neutralize it, based on his two visits to Israel, which he shared on X on Friday.
Based on now two visits to Israel/Gaza since the war began, Israel and the IDF have destroyed Hamas’s strategy at every turn from tunnels to historic civilian harm mitigation steps while methodically and rapidly clearing every inch of Hamas territory. @GAvrilingi— John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) March 1, 2024
“Hamas’s…
He started his analysis by noting that the utilization of tunnels in warfare is not a novel concept, with historical examples dating back to biblical times and extending to modern conflicts such as the ongoing war in Ukraine.
However, he then highlighted the distinctive nature of the tunnels used by Hamas, saying its one of the two key pillars in Hamas's strategy, along with time.
Before the outbreak of hostilities, the presence and extent of Hamas's tunnel networks were believed to be well-documented, Spencer said.
US military says conducted strike against Houthi missile from Yemen
US military commanders said on Friday that they conducted a strike against an Iranian-backed Houthi surface-to-air missile that was preparing to launch from Yemen.
Hamas delegation meets with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister - report
Russia’s foreign ministry highlighted the need for Palestinian unity, and wished Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas success in forming a new cabinet.
The Hamas delegation met with the Special Envoy of the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, at the headquarters of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday, the terror organization stated on its Telegram channel.
Hamas’s delegation included members of the political arm of the terror organization including Mousa Abu Marzouk and Hossam Badran.
“The movement’s delegation thanked the Russian Federation for their positions in support of the Palestinian people, and for hosting the Palestinian meetings.” Hamas stated on its Telegram channel.
The terror organization stated that the Hamas delegation briefed FM Bogdanov on the “course of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle” as they emphasized the need for continuation of the war until Gazans “gain their freedom.”
Russia's foreign ministry
Russia’s foreign ministry stated in a press release after the meeting, “It goes without saying that our main priority is to stop the bloodshed. We have worked on this since the first days after the October 7, 2023 attack. We have condemned the assault. But it is unacceptable to respond with collective punishment of Palestinians.”
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to knows
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 33 of which killed in captivity, IDF says