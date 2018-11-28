PM Netanyahu meets with former IDF chief Benny Gantz

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (R), Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon, and IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz meet in Tel Aviv..
(photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI / DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with former IDF chief Benny Gantz on Wednesday, according to the Prime Minister's Office spokesperson.
As part of his position as defense minister
Gantz had requested an assurance that Netanyahu will speak solely on matters of security, according to Channel 2 news. Former IDF chief of staff Moshe "Bogie" Ya'alon and former defense minister Ehud Barak were not invited to the meeting.
, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is conducting security and professional consultations with former defense ministers and IDF chiefs of staff, reported the Prime Minister's Office spokesperson.
The Prime Minister met with Amir Peretz, Moshe Arens and Benny Gantz, and will meet with Shaul Mofaz and Gabi Ashkenazi in the next few days. The prime minister's military secretary is present at all the meetings.
