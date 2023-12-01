Al Jazeera posts blurred doll, claims it to be a dead Palestinian baby

Al Jazeera has published on X footage of an emotional man holding a ‘baby’ with a blurred face wrapped in white.

However, social media users quickly shared footage of the ‘baby’ without the blurred edits shared by the News source, revealing it to be only a doll.

“He was born and martyred during the war...a month-and-a-half-old baby was martyred in the hands of his mother, after an Israeli bombing targeted the family home in the Al-Mughraqa area, south of the city,” Al Jazeera wrote alongside the doctored footage.

ولد واستشهد خلال الحرب.. رضيع بعمر شهر ونصف استشهد بين يدي والدته، بعد قصف إسرائيلي استهدف منزل العائلة بمنطقة المغراقة جنوبي مدينة #غزة #حرب_غزة #فيديو pic.twitter.com/7UqXHKU1Ri — الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) December 1, 2023

It is unclear if Al Jazeera had edited the footage themselves in an attempt to deliberately mislead the public or if they had shared the footage without properly researching the background. However, despite numerous people contacting the site about the falsified footage, the X post has remained published. Al Jazeera posts blurred doll, claims it is dead Palestinian baby (credit: screenshot)

While real Israeli civilian babies are still held hostage by the blood thirsty #Hamas -Isis terrorists, the Palestinians continue their Broadway show and make fake videos of dead ״babies” with dolls. The sad tears of lying. Watch it for yourselves:#PallywoodLies #Pallywood… pic.twitter.com/WPfsTXg2A7 — Davy Antebi - דיווי ענתבי (@DavyAntebi) December 1, 2023

The X post has garnered over 17,000 views but only reposted 56 times.

While this footage could not be located on Al Jazeera’s Arabic website, other footage was found with adults crying over the death of dolls.

The bias of Al Jazeera

The reporting of Palestinian-related News has been heavily criticized since Hamas’s October 7 terror attack which resulted in the brutal murder of 1200 people. Israel’s foreign ministry has told the Jerusalem Post that the “pro-Hamas” site was being monitored and that Israel had planned to shut it down.

In one such Post piece, an Al Jazeera journalist was seen cutting off a Palestinian in Gaza condemning Hamas.