Report: Army arrests Palestinian Givat Asaf shooter wearing IDF uniform

Scene of Givat Asaf shooting attack.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The IDF arrested a Palestinian suspected of involvement in the deadly shooting attack near the West Bank settlement of Givat Asaf Thursday, according to Israeli media reports.
The Palestinian suspect was wearing an IDF military uniform, according to the reports.
Two Israelis were killed and two others were seriously wounded in the attack, just north of Jerusalem.
The shots were fired by a Palestinian who got out of his car and started shooting. He then fled the scene and his car was located by security forces near Ramallah. The terrorist was believed to have fled on foot and soldiers were searching for
Givat Asaf, the site of the attack, is a main junction two kilometers south of the West Bank settlement of Ofra, scene of a similar drive-by shooting on Sunday, in which seven people were wounded.
The dead and wounded were said to be in their 20s. The two wounded - a man and woman - were evacuated to Jerusalem's Shaarei Zedek Medical Center.
The IDF imposed a closure on the Palestinian city of Ramallah after the attack
and sent reinforcements to the area, IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ronen Manelis said in a phone call with reporters.
“A car stopped at a hitchhiking spot and at least one suspect got out and fired shots towards both civilians and soldiers,” Manelis said adding that the suspect got back into the car before it fled the scene.
It is unclear whether troops at the scene opened fire at the car.
