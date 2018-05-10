May 10 2018
Projectiles fired towards Israeli forward defensive line in the Golan

“Around 12.10 in the morning there were some 20 projectiles fired towards communities in the Golan Heights fired by Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp’s elite Quds Force,” the IDF stated.

May 10, 2018
IDF forces mobilize in the north of Israel following Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal

IDF forces mobilize in the north of Israel following Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, May 9, 2018. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Iranian forces on the Syrian-held side of the Golan Heights fired around 20 projectiles towards Israeli army positions in the forward defensive line of the Golan Heights causing no damage or injuries, the IDF confirmed Thursday morning.

“Around 12.10 in the morning there were some 20 projectiles fired towards communities in the Golan Heights fired by Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp’s elite Quds Force,” the IDF stated.

Incoming rocket sirens were activated early Thursday morning in Israel’s northern Golan Heights communities of Majdal Shams, Neve Ativ, Nimrod, Masa’ade, Buqa’ata, Odem, and El Rom. 

The army would not comment on what exactly was fired from Syria towards Israel.

Following the strike local residents reported hearing loud booms and credited them to Israeli strikes in Syria and all roads near the Druze village of Masa’de were reported to have been closed to traffic.

The IDF would not comment on if or how the IDF responded other than stating that Iron Dome missiles were fired.

“This was an Iranian event was a significant event and it will not be tolerated,” IDF Spokesman Brig.-Gen. Ronen Manelis stated, adding that there would be an IDF response.

On Tuesday night the military instructed local governments to open bomb shelters to residents of the Golan Heights following the identification of “abnormal movements of Iranian forces in Syria.”

The army has raised preparedness of “troops for an attack” and deployed air defenses in the several locations in the north of the country.

The Jerusalem Post visited the area earlier on Wednesday and witnessed a heavy and visible police presence on the highways leading up to northern Israel and IDF vehicles blocking access to all roads north of Route 98 in the Golan Heights.

While some bomb shelters in the area were opened prior to Tuesday’s announcement, the significant change witnessed by the military led to the decision that authorities open all bomb shelters and to inform residents of the increased tension in the area. 

According to a pro-Syrian regime news outlet called al-Mayadeen, any further strikes will be met by "larger" attacks on Israel. 


