January 7, 2018: Death to all terrorists

Death for all terrorists



With regard to “Netanyahu: Jewish killer of Palestinian family in Duma also deserves death” (January 4), if convicted, Amiram Ben-Uliel, awaiting a verdict in his closed-door trial for setting fire to the home of the Dawabsha family and killing multiple family members, is a flat out terrorist.





If he is convicted and the legislation currently before the Knesset becomes law (“Bill to ease use of death penalty passes vote,” January 4), he could be put to death. But once he is placed in this category, Israel must put all terrorists to death, and not lock them up just so they can be let out as part of a future trade.MOSHE EISPassaic, New JerseyI was completely shocked to read Gershon Baskin’s most recent column (“If I were a Palestinian,” Encountering Peace, January 4). From the hundreds of columns of his that I’ve read over the years, I was pretty sure he already was a Palestinian.NOAM COHENEfratA few questions for Gershon Baskin:• Would this approach work if Islamic State or Iran decided to march into Samaria and Judea? • Would he himself be welcome to live in the non-violent Palestinian state as a Jew? • Do his recommendations include the repudiation of violence in Palestinian schools and an end to payments to terrorists? • When the imagined state is realized “from the river to the sea,” should Israelis practice the same non-violent techniques? It would be easy to annihilate the indigenous Jews in this way.KAREN PISKNetanyaKudos to Gershon Baskin, who has suddenly moved from proposing suicide merely for Israel to also proposing suicide for “Palestine.”Israelis, of course, are inured to his delusional bloviations, and we couldn’t care less what he thinks we should do. As for our enemies, let us pray they take his recommendations seriously.Very seriously.YOHANAN AV-YAIRJerusalemReader Norman Derovan has “no doubt” that Shmuley Boteach plastered his name all over an ad in The Washington Post that took the New Zealand government and singer Lorde to task (“Not quite fans of Shmuley,” Letters, January 4).Counting the email address at the bottom of the ad, Shmuley’s name appeared only twice.But if you want to get snarky, I can report back that the font was in bold. Unfortunately.DANIEL ABELMANJerusalemIn “In Umm al-Hiran, Palestinian lives don’t matter” (Comment & Features, January 2), Fady Khoury describes the actions of Israeli police in shooting Yacoub Abu-al-Qi’an as racist and deliberate.He says all the relevant Israeli institutions (including the media) attempted to cover up or justify the killing (except, of course, The Jerusalem Post, with this piece).Khoury tries to prove his point by referring to Amona, where 24 police officers were injured by Jewish settlers and not a shot was fired. Instead of recognizing and applauding the fact that Israel treats land grabs by both Arabs and Jews in an equal, non-racist, manner, he would prefer it if police were to kill a Jewish settler to prove their non-racism.He says that since the year 2000, more than 55 Palestinian citizens have been killed by police, none of whom have been held accountable. Of course, in Arab societies, the situation is far better.How many Arabs have been killed in the Gaza Strip and West Bank by the local police? But who’s counting? Yes, Fady, Israeli police fear entering Arab towns more than they fear entering Tel Aviv or Haifa or Amona. They fear being torn to bits. Try to figure out why.YIGAL HOROWITZBeershebaMicah Halpern’s positive spin on the UN General Assembly’s overwhelming rejection of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital (“UN vote on Jerusalem – a huge success,” Above the Fold, January 1) is unconvincing.Citing the countries that voted against the resolution, abstained or were absent, Halpern says that a total of 65 countries (out of 193 UN members) supported Israel. But what quality of support? Less than 5% of the UN membership took an unequivocal position in voting “no.” Only Togo, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, the Marshall Islands, Guatemala and Honduras joined Israel and the US in standing up for the truth.Halpern counts 56 more countries as Israel’s supporters, including 35 that abstained. An abstention is equivalent to a vote in favor of the winning side, and the ambassadors from several of these countries criticized US President Donald Trump from the podium.The remaining 21 “supporters” did not even have the courage to appear for the vote. They may have absented themselves solely to protect the American foreign aid they receive.Halpern says of the 57 members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation: “No one could have expected those nations to vote in favor of anything having to do with Israel.” This is an example of the soft bigotry of low expectations.Apparently, we should ignore the antisemitism of nearly one-third of the UN because we can expect nothing more from Muslims.The EU’s performance was especially reprehensible, with 22 of 28 members voting for the resolution.Halpern points out that Israel did better in the GA than in the Security Council, where only a US veto prevented unanimous condemnation. Rather than a hopeful sign from the GA, this suggests that many of the countries that did not vote to condemn Israel there acted solely out of self-interest.They knew they could appear to side with the US while the symbolic resolution would pass without their help.The US’s honorable, courageous and long-overdue declaration on Jerusalem stands in sharp contrast to the unprincipled and cowardly positions taken by the vast majority of nations.EFRAIM A. COHENZichron Ya’acovThe writer is a former American diplomat now living in Israel.Although I am a fan of Amotz Asa-El and read his Middle Israel column eagerly every week, I think he fell into the same trivia trap he chides US President Donald Trump for continually tweeting himself into (“Year of the presidential tweet,” December 29).Though I, too, am deterred by so much the US president does, I nonetheless think it more important to focus on the strong support he has displayed for Israel. This support is not expressed only in the embassy decision, but continually in the home of the haters – the UN – by his ambassador, Nikki Haley. It is reflected in his expressions of support for Israel’s resistance against Iran’s and Hezbollah’s dominance of the region and threats to our existence.When one considers the flak President Trump has taken in his willingness to stand pretty much against the whole world for us, it seems to me he has been commendable and deserving of our gratitude.SHALOM FREEDMANJerusalem