"The price of herd immunity is very many infections, and that may be what will happen. The numbers need to be high to reach herd immunity, this is something that is possible," Health Ministry Dir.-Gen. Nachman Ash told 103FM Radio on Sunday morning, as Israel recorded an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned: “The storm is coming towards us.”

Weizmann Institute of Science professor Eran Segal, who also advises the government, predicted on Kan Radio that one in every four Israelis will be infected with COVID-19 within two weeks.

In the past few days, the country’s infection rate has skyrocketed.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

On Friday, Israel registered almost 5,500 new coronavirus cases – three times more than in the previous week – with almost 4% of the tests returning a positive result. An additional 4,200 new virus carriers were identified on Saturday, with almost 100,000 tests processed - a number similar to those of previous weekdays, while during the weekend usually both figures remain much lower.

Overall, almost 27,000 new cases were found in the past seven days, a 200% increase compared to the previous week.

Children wearing face masks attend a class as students return to school after the summer break, less than a month into a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine booster drive, at Arazim Elementary School in Tel Aviv, Israel September 1, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

The number of serious patients also rose. As of Sunday, they were 110. For most of the past two weeks the figure fluctuated between 80 and 90. On Saturday night, they were 110.

“We all already feel the increase in infections and we are likely to see that they double and double again,” Bennett said while opening the weekly cabinet meeting.

“Along with the expected workload on hospitals, it should be remembered that a situation of tens of thousands of new cases per day will be very difficult to manage logistically,” he said, adding that the government was working on finding solutions, for example in terms of tests availability.

Over 40% of the new virus carriers identified in the past had received a booster.

Ash, in the interview, was asked about policy regarding the fourth vaccine in the near future.

"In the meantime, we are creating a balance between [administering the fourth vaccine] and the knowledge we have about serious illness. We estimate that serious morbidity is lower, and there is not enough knowledge to say that the fourth vaccine will prevent mass infection."

He also addressed the issue of what policies to implement in light of the surge in infections.

"The dilemma is in the face of many infections - whether to continue with the isolation policy [for children exposed to Omicron] or switch to another policy, for example, that vaccinated children can come [to school] pending daily tests. These are things we are considering now," Ash said regarding the education system.

"We do not want to close schools, it is a complex decision. We need to think about whether to allow learning with tests and vaccines, or go for a policy of moving to studies via Zoom," he added.

“The storm is coming to us,” Bennett said. “It will be difficult, but with the right and responsible behavior, together, we will succeed.”