The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

COVID-19: Herd immunity is possible, but at steep price - Health Ministry D-G

Health Ministry D-G: Israel may reach herd immunity * Experts predict 1 in 4 Israelis will be infected within two weeks

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 2, 2022 14:32
Health Minister Director-General Nachman Ash attends a press conference about the coronavirus, in Jerusalem on August 29, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Health Minister Director-General Nachman Ash attends a press conference about the coronavirus, in Jerusalem on August 29, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
"The price of herd immunity is very many infections, and that may be what will happen. The numbers need to be high to reach herd immunity, this is something that is possible," Health Ministry Dir.-Gen. Nachman Ash told 103FM Radio on Sunday morning, as Israel recorded an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned: “The storm is coming towards us.”
Weizmann Institute of Science professor Eran Segal, who also advises the government, predicted on Kan Radio that one in every four Israelis will be infected with COVID-19 within two weeks.
In the past few days, the country’s infection rate has skyrocketed.
On Friday, Israel registered almost 5,500 new coronavirus cases – three times more than in the previous week – with almost 4% of the tests returning a positive result. An additional 4,200 new virus carriers were identified on Saturday, with almost 100,000 tests processed  - a number similar to those of previous weekdays, while during the weekend usually both figures remain much lower.
Overall, almost 27,000 new cases were found in the past seven days, a 200% increase compared to the previous week.
Children wearing face masks attend a class as students return to school after the summer break, less than a month into a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine booster drive, at Arazim Elementary School in Tel Aviv, Israel September 1, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN) Children wearing face masks attend a class as students return to school after the summer break, less than a month into a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine booster drive, at Arazim Elementary School in Tel Aviv, Israel September 1, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The number of serious patients also rose. As of Sunday, they were 110. For most of the past two weeks the figure fluctuated between 80 and 90. On Saturday night, they were 110.
“We all already feel the increase in infections and we are likely to see that they double and double again,” Bennett said while opening the weekly cabinet meeting.
 “Along with the expected workload on hospitals, it should be remembered that a situation of tens of thousands of new cases per day will be very difficult to manage logistically,” he said, adding that the government was working on finding solutions, for example in terms of tests availability.
Over 40% of the new virus carriers identified in the past had received a booster. 
Ash, in the interview, was asked about policy regarding the fourth vaccine in the near future.
"In the meantime, we are creating a balance between [administering the fourth vaccine] and the knowledge we have about serious illness. We estimate that serious morbidity is lower, and there is not enough knowledge to say that the fourth vaccine will prevent mass infection."
He also addressed the issue of what policies to implement in light of the surge in infections.
"The dilemma is in the face of many infections - whether to continue with the isolation policy [for children exposed to Omicron] or switch to another policy, for example, that vaccinated children can come [to school] pending daily tests. These are things we are considering now," Ash said regarding the education system.
"We do not want to close schools, it is a complex decision. We need to think about whether to allow learning with tests and vaccines, or go for a policy of moving to studies via Zoom," he added.
“The storm is coming to us,” Bennett said. “It will be difficult, but with the right and responsible behavior, together, we will succeed.”


Tags COVID-19 Coronavirus Live Updates Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Kohavi is right to reject court compromise to allow Franken to remain in IDF - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

Desmond Tutu: A hero against apartheid first, a critic of Israel second - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI

My Word: The UN’s perpetual, painful probe

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The next Abraham Accords will be with Indonesia - analysis

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Sivan Felder

Six things they don't tell you about working in hi-tech

 By SIVAN FELDER
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by