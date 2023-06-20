Can you spot the hidden cat in this picture?

A fascinating riddle has emerged on social media, challenging users to find a hidden cat within a picture. Take a close look at the image and put your vision to the test.

In the artwork, a stack of logs dominates the scene, concealing a sleeping cat that has cleverly blended into its surroundings. The challenge has garnered mixed reactions from users attempting to uncover the elusive feline. Some claimed it was an effortless task, while others expressed frustration at their inability to locate the cat. One user playfully commented, "It's so easy; it's amusing to see those who couldn't find it," while another admitted, "It took me longer than expected, but I eventually found it."

Did you succeed in finding the hidden cat? If not, don't worry; it's not a big deal. Let's now reveal the solution to this engaging puzzle: