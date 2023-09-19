Russian Jewish philanthropist accused of rape, kidnapping

The co-founder and CEO of The Genesis Prize Foundation, Emeritus of the Genesis Philanthropy Group Stan Polovets, has been accused of drugging and raping multiple women, according to a document submitted to the Supreme Court of the State of New York last week.

The unknown plaintiff, documented only as Jane Doe, is pursuing legal action against Polovets and 530 Hospitality LLX d/b/a The Skylark.

The charges issued against Polovets include Sexual Battery, Sexual Assault, False Imprisonment, Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress, Fraud, Gender Motivated Violence, and Negligent Infliction of Emotional Distress.

Accusations made against Stan Polovets

Doe alleges that Polovets drugged and raped her in December of 2021 at the Mandarin Oriental apartments in Manhattan after falsely presenting himself as a “socially responsible philanthropist and businessperson.”

Polovets was also accused of using force to overpower his drugged victim. Michael Bloomberg receiving Genesis Prize from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Genesis Prize Chairman Stan Polovets (credit: MOSHE MILNER)

The documents accuse Polovets of using his philanthropic efforts as a “façade” to hide his “predatory behavior.”

Polovets is also accused of attempting to silence the victim through means of bullying and intimidation tactics.

How did the victim and accused meet?

Doe, after divorcing from her husband 13 years before, sought the services of a premium matchmaker. She went on several dates set up by said matchmaker. The court documents explicitly state that Doe dated several high-profile and wealthy individuals without incident before attending a date with Polovets.

Doe was eventually introduced to Polovets, whom she first met for romantic purposes in the summer of 2021. This meeting did not include sexual acts. The pair met for a second date in December of that year where it was decided that they would have a meal and watch a movie. Doe, according to the documents, believed that the pair would be watching a movie in a public cinema but was invited to the defendant’s residence.

Text messages showed that Doe expressed she was uncomfortable at the idea of going to Polovets’ apartment and rejected the invitation. The defendant initially accepted this and suggested they have a drink and go see a play instead.

After a few sips of her second drink, Doe claimed she felt “disoriented and began to lose control of her motor functions.” Doe claimed that this did not surprise Polovet.

Evidence against Polovets

Records show that Doe attempted to order an Uber cab home and Doe claimed that she verbalized her desire to return to her own home. However, she claimed, that Polovets confiscated her phone and canceled the Uber requests.

After taking the victim to his home, Polovets’ allegedly raped her while she drifted in and out of consciousness.

Records reflect that Doe contacted the matchmaker and recommended that she not set Polovets up with anyone else, as she believed she had been drugged. Additional records show that she emailed her doorman saying “I think someone spiked my drink and I felt pretty incapacitated and barely made it home. When are you working again? If you don't mind I’d like to ask you about some things I don’t remember.”

Doe contacted a medical practitioner about her suspected drugging, who attended her home and took blood. The blood confirmed that she had Benzodiazepines, a type of Rohypnal, in her system.

Accusations made against The Skylark

The luxury Manhattan-based cocktail bar The Skylark stands accused of helping to conceal and commit the alleged aforementioned crimes of Polovets.

The plaintiff argues, that despite having been asked to store and provide requested evidence, the bar deliberately destroyed evidence that supported the victim’s drugging claims.

Police and Doe’s legal team contacted the bar on multiple occasions to get CCTV footage proving Doe’s account of events. Despite the requests, the bar deleted the footage reviewed only by Doe’s therapist.

Impact on the alleged victim

The court documents express that Doe has experienced “extreme fear, shame, and lasting mental torment,” as a result of “Polovets’ violence.” The victim also claimed that she suffered significant financial costs as she was forced to access psychological and medical treatment.

The document also states that the motivation of Doe in bringing legal action against the previously mentioned parties is to “…hold Polovets accountable, and to protect future girls and women from Polovets campaign of terror and abuse.”