IDF soldier on autism spectrum presented Iron Dome to Biden

IDF soldier Akiva Parsoff is a member of the JNF-USA affiliate program Special in Uniform.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 15, 2022 02:06
IDF soldiers present air defense systems to US President Joe Biden. (photo credit: SPECIAL IN UNIFORM)
An IDF soldier on the autism spectrum presented the Iron Dome to US President Joe Biden at Ben-Gurion Airport on Wednesday, representing the "Special in Uniform" program as well.

Akiva Parsoff, the IDF soldier, is a member of the Jewish National Fund-USA's (JNF-USA) affiliate program Special in Uniform and was inducted into the IDF several years ago as part of the military's inclusion program.

Today, Parsoff serves as a technician on the Iron Dome batteries at the Palmachim Airbase.

 “Autism is a gift, a gift to the world, and people on the spectrum can offer a lot to the world. That’s why I’m here—to spread this word. I was ecstatic when my commander chose me to represent the unit and exhibit Iron Dome to President Biden, who is a great friend of Israel,” said Parsoff.

The Special in Uniform program integrates young people with disabilities into the IDF, focusing on the unique talents of each participant to help them find a job within the IDF that is a perfect fit for them.

Additional comments

“President Biden and his team are working hard at home to expand employment for people with disabilities. It is fantastic that Israel is such a positive role model in this as well,” said Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi, a longtime Jewish disability champion.

“As the Abraham Accords further expand, idea sharing between Israel and the Arab world on the full integration of people with disabilities in employment can offer great hope for a better future," added Mizrahi. "Special in Uniform is a shining light in how people with all abilities can contribute positively to society, and I hope that such models can be used throughout the world.”



Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
