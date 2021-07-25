Noa on the move: From Tel Aviv, to the White House and then New York

Noa Gravesky's photo of Beyonce. (Courtesy)

Noa Gravevsky's photo of Jaeden Martell. (Courtesy)

Noa Gravevsky's photo.

Noa Gravevsky's photo of Shimon Peres. (Courtesy)

Noa Gravevsky's photo of Thuso Mbedo. (Courtesy)

Israeli artist, Noa Grayevsky, is one of the great promises in the New York photography scene. Her spectacular and unique photographs, which focus on musicians and models, have already become a hot commodity in a city that is the center of the world's culture.Grayevsky: "I want to contribute through my art and help people love themselves and bring out the best in them. I shoot in a realistic style, I want to bring out people’s personality and inner beauty and always show them in the most flattering light”.Noa Grayevsky is considered a very successful photographer, who has contributed and continues to contribute significantly to the field of photography in Israel and the United States. There is consensus In the photography scene in the United States that she is indeed a key figure over the last decade, and brings a rich, elegant and realistic photographic language that portrays her subjects in a rare and unique way. Many important organizations have used her work, and benefited greatly from her unique photos that have been published all over the world.Motty Reif, the most prominent figure in the Israeli fashion industry, has repeatedly complimented Grayevsky and said: "Noa is one of the best photographers in the world, because she creates iconic photographs of people, photographs that do not fit the traditional fashion pattern. She creates a unique language. Noa's skills are exceptional. She takes beautiful photographs in a way that no other photographer in the world can do. Noa brings to her photos a sense of elegant realism. She is talented at capturing the nuance of the event, the location and its content in a way that is truly rare and unusual."Grayevsky, embarrassed by the compliments, notes that “I enjoy creating themes that tell a story to people who look at my photos in a way they would not normally be able to see anywhere else. The biggest compliment for me is that people trust me and are ready to expose themselves so I can get the best out of them."Grayevsky began her career on Channel 13, both on TV screen and the digital channels. Her work received great exposure all over the culture, entertainment and news industry. With the proven experience and knowledge she gained, Grayevsky decided to move on and fulfill more dreams. She currently works and lives in New York, where she strives to help create, through her work, community, love and equality.It is important for her to present both the way she sees Judaism in the world and the importance of global citizenship. She try to promote an agenda of brotherhood, humanity, courtesy and generosity. She believes that through her work she will be able to harness and connect all parts of the planet, give voice to different people and respect their personal and human experiences.Grayevsky got the drive to create when she worked in South Tel Aviv for mega-producer Motty Reif, the mind behind Israel Fashion Week which takes place every year. There she was exposed to a wide variety of people and the desire to incorporate a mix that doesn’t necessarily follow the universal choice of male and female models. The goal was to create a landscape where people of all kinds and shapes can feel comfortable, and change the perception of what is accepted at the the ideal of beauty.“I was exposed to amazing people from different communities, whose goal was to represent their community with dignity”, she said, "they were so kind and grateful. All I wanted was to help them”.One of the highlights of her career in Israel was casting Wonder Woman Gal Gadot for Castro's fashion shows, at the beginning of her career. "Gal Gadot was and remains the most humble and charming person I have had the privilege of working with. I think her representation right now in popular films inspires a lot of up and coming actresses from the Middle East. She is a combination of sabra, beauty, talent and mostly humility. Her work and professionalism led her to coveted and respected places”.In December 2016, Noa was invited to the White House to light the first Hanukkah candle, where she met President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.That same year she also got to attend a private event in Monaco, where the guest of honor was the late former President Shimon Peres. She got to shoot one of the last pictures of his life."Shimon Peres inspired me after the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin in 1995”, Grayevsky said, “He was a man I admired and was even active in his presidential campaign. He was an amazing man who did everything for the State of Israel. I saw him as a visionary leader who planted a lot of hope and inspiration in me."Grayevsky also filmed the opening of the iconic pop idol Madonna’s tour of Israel, captured Kanye West’s visit and performance in Israel, and dozens of other Israeli politicians, public figures, singers and artists.Her first exhibition was in Israel, in which she presented a series of personal portraits and a group photo of anonymous men from the Hebrew Israelite community in Dimona. Later in New York she had an exhibition of models portraits, with the sales profits helping a shelter for battered women in the United States.In 2018, she participated in a group exhibition featuring images of models and celebrities. The exhibition later moved to Japan. Her solo exhibition is currently on display in New York, and contains a variety of works she has created in the US.Over the last years Noa continued to gain more experiences and achievements. She attended three “Emmy” ceremonies, where international photographers and creators come to catch the eyes of the industry executives.Grayevsky is known for her precision and her unique perspective, and the intense need to create change and raise awareness. Her photographs are also a massive hit on social media. Almost everyone describes her photographs as unique and unlike anything you will see. "I won’t stop following”, wrote one commentator, "No words”, "Always amazing”.“To keep creating what I feel Is in my natural space. For me, fashion is a precise language and expression through which gaps can be bridged, and personal questions can be answered. Hopefully Covid is behind us, and we’re happy that the fashion industry is coming back. If you noticed, everything became colorful, floral and happy. After a year and a half where we all walked around with sneakers and sweaters, there is a feeling of rebirth.""I am the leading photographer for this important organization. In addition, I am busy raising funds for a long term campaign that focuses on men who helps women. The project is interesting and fascinating and very dear to my heart. It’s very important to shine a light on men who help women be strong and successful. When men stand up against violence and chauvinism, it creates a mass of power.""One of the most empowering experiences I ever had in my career was fulfilling the dream of a battered woman to be an actress. She came from a difficult family and did not have the means. I made sure that her photoshoot will be spectacular so she could have the start to follow her dream."“My motto is to document life authentically, to reveal the inner truth of people. Give them a comfortable feeling so they can remove the masks and share with me that one moment that is most meaningful. It is the personal story that inspires me. The dynamic between me and the subject is necessary. I am very selective in my choices of who to work with, and choose the projects based on inspiration from the person himself."